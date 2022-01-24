Volkswagen India Begins Deliveries Of The Tiguan SUV

Published On Jan 24, 2022 03:23 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan recently received a facelift, which gave it a fresh design and new features

SUV currently sold out till March 2022, but bookings are still open.

Gets a new 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG and AWD.

Features a digital driver’s display, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Available in a single fully loaded variant, priced at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Deliveries of the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan have commenced across the country. The SUV has been sold out for the first quarter of 2022 (January to March), but bookings are still underway for a token ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

The Tiguan was discontinued in 2020 due to non-compliance with BS6 emission norms. The five-seater SUV was then facelifted last year with a new engine, extra features, and revised styling. Design-related changes include a redone grille, new 18-inch alloys, updated LED matrix lights, a new ‘Night Blue’ shade, new LED tail lamps, and redesigned bumper.

The cabin has also been revamped with a new digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lighting, touch-based AC controls, and a new steering wheel. Features that were retained include the tri-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, powered driver’s seat, heated front seats, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, and rear parking camera.

The Tiguan is powered by a 190PS/320Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) and 4Motion (VW-speak for AWD).

The facelifted SUV comes in a single fully loaded variant, priced at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Hyundai Tucson.

