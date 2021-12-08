2021 Volkswagen Tiguan vs Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Dec 08, 2021 10:27 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan competes with the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson

Volkswagen India’s flagship SUV, the Tiguan, is back in a facelifted avatar. It gets cosmetic upgrades with new features but its biggest update is the new 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The refreshed Tiguan is only being offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. It primarily rivals the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross, but in terms of sizing, it also goes up against the Hyundai Tucson. So, here’s how the Tiguan’s price tag stacks against its rivals:

Tiguan C5 Aircross Compass Tucson S DCT (Petrol) - Rs 26.34 lakh GLS AT (Diesel) - Rs 26.08 lakh Limited (O) AT 4x4 (Diesel) - Rs 27.19 lakh GLS 4WD AT (Diesel) - Rs 27.47 lakh S AT 4x4 (Diesel) - Rs 29.34 lakh Feel (Diesel) - Rs 31.30 lakh Elegance (Petrol) - Rs 31.99 lakh Shine (Diesel) - Rs 32.80 lakh

Takeaways

The Tiguan is a petrol-only SUV with AWD, while the C5 Aircross is a diesel-only with FWD. Meanwhile, the Compass and Tucson get the choice of both petrol and diesel engines, and offer 4WD with their diesel engines.

The Tiguan is the second-most expensive model here, even compared to the top variants of the others. As a fully-loaded offering, it comes with a digital driver’s display, Matrix LED headlights, tri-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrains aside, the C5 is priced closest to the Tiguan, with the base-spec Feel trim being cheaper by Rs 69,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec C5 Shine with the LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, and powered tailgate is pricier by Rs 81,000.

One of the distinctive features of the C5 Aircross is the rear seating comprising independent full-size rear seats, each capable of sliding, reclining and folding.

The Compass is offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engines, and both cost a lot cheaper than the Tiguan. They also get the choice of a manual transmission. Its top-spec diesel-powered 4WD trim offers 360-degree parking camera, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and off-road driving modes, while being more affordable than the Tiguan by over Rs 2 lakh.

The Compass’ top-spec S turbo-DCT variant tops out at 26.34 lakh, which is more than Rs 5 lakh cheaper than the Tiguan. But with the Compass petrol, you don’t have the option of AWD.

The Hyundai Tucson is a similarly well-equipped offering with petrol and diesel engines mated to automatic units, and AWD being limited to the latter. The top-spec variants of the petrol and diesel options save you more than Rs 7 lakh and 4 lakh, respectively, compared to the Tiguan. There is also an updated Tucson due to arrive in India soon.

