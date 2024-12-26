Vayve Eva, India’s First Solar-powered Electric Car, To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The 2-seater EV has a claimed range of 250 km and can offer an additional range of up to 10 km every day thanks to the charge from solar roof

The Eva reminisces of small EVs like the Mahindra E2O and Reva and has an operational cost of Rs 0.5 per km.

Its pre-launch bookings are set to open in January 2025.

Vayve has equipped it with a 14 kWh battery pack and an 8.15 PS/40 Nm electric motor.

Features on board include dual digital screens, driver airbag and a fixed glass roof.

Can be fast-charged with 50 km of extra range in just five minutes.

The Vayve Eva, which is touted to be India’s first solar car, is set to make another appearance, now at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and this time around, could be production ready. Vayve Mobility has announced that pre-launch bookings for the Eva will begin in January 2025.

What Is The Vayve Eva?

It is a 2-door 2-seater quadricycle designed to suit the daily needs of the owner within city limits. It has the following dimensions:

Parameter Vayve Eva Length 3060 mm Width 1150 mm (without ORVMs) Height 1590 mm Wheelbase 2200 mm

To put how small the Eva really is, let’s take the MG Comet EV for reference. MG’s ultra compact EV is 86 mm shorter and has a 190 mm shorter wheelbase than the Eva. That said, the Eva falls behind when the width and height is considered by 355 mm and 50 mm, respectively.

Vayve Eva Specifications

Vayve has equipped the Eva with a 14 kWh battery pack (IP68 rated) and it gets a single 8.15 PS/40 Nm electric motor, which sends power to the rear wheels. It has a claimed range of 250 km and a top speed of 70 kmph. That said, the main highlight is that the Eva can be charged using solar energy to offer an additional range of 3,000 km every year. It means you can get up to 10 km of extra range every day that might come into play when running low on battery charge. The Eva has an operational cost of Rs 0.5 per km.

The Eva can be charged up using a 15A AC socket that takes 4 hours to charge it up to 80 percent. Using a DC fast charger, it takes around 45 minutes for the same. It can be fast-charged with 50 km of extra range in just five minutes.

Vayve Eva Features

The all-electric quadricycle is packed with some creature comforts as well, including dual-digital displays (infotainment supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). It also gets a 6-way powered driver seat and a fixed glass roof. In terms of safety, it is provided with a driver airbag and seatbelts for both passengers.

Vayve Eva Launch

The Vayve Eva is expected to be launched shortly after its showcase at the auto show in January 2025. It is a similarly sized offering as the now-discontinued Bajaj Qute and Mahindra E2O. The closest rival for the Eva when launched would be the MG Comet EV.

