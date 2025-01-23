Vayve Eva Variant-wise Features Explained

The Vayve Eva comes in three broad variants – Nova, Stella, and Vega – with prices ranging from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.49 lakh

The Vayve Eva, India’s first solar-assisted small EV, was launched at the Auto Expo 2025. It offers a claimed range of up to 250 km and Vayve claims that the solar panel can add up to 3000 km of range annually. The Eva is being offered in three broad variants – Nova, Stella, and Vega – and here’s what each variant has to offer.

Vayve Eva Nova

The base variant, Nova is priced at Rs 3.25 lakh and has a battery pack of 9 kWh with a claimed range of 125 km and comes with the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlights

12-inch steel wheels

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs 2 seats Powered windows

Manual AC

Follow me home headlamps

Solar panel

Regenerative braking

Eco driving mode

AC charger N.A. Seatbelts

Features of the base variant of the Eva include powered windows, follow me home halogen headlights and regenerative braking. One of the key features is a solar panel which is present on all three variants.

Vayve Eva Stella

The Mid variant, Stella is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh and comes with a 12.6 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of up to 175 km. It packs the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights

13 inch Steel wheels with caps N.A. Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto AC

Push button start stop

Eco and City drive modes

Regenerative braking modes

Panoramic glass roof

Central Locking 2 speaker sound system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connectivity car tech Reverse camera

Rear parking sensor

The mid variant comes with auto AC, two driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, central locking and configurable regenerative braking. Safety features include a reverse camera and rear parking sensor.

Vayve Eva Vega

The top-spec Vega variant is priced at Rs 4.49 lakh and is powered by an 18 kWh pack and a claimed range of 250 km and comes with the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety N.A. N.A. Steering-mounted audio controls

Cooled glovebox

Eco, City and Sport driving mode

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

DC fast charger

Laptop Charger 4 speakers Anti-pinch window

Driver airbag

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The top-spec Vega variant of the Eva comes with steering-mounted audio controls, a chill box and three driving modes. For safety, the Eva comes with a driver airbag, TPMS and anti-pinch window. The Vega variant also comes with a DC fast charger allowing the battery to go from 10 to 70 percent in 20 minutes.

Electric Powertrain

Battery Pack 9 kWh 12.6 kWh 18 kWh Claimed Range 125 km 175 km 250 km Power 16.3 PS 16.3 PS 20.3 PS

Price And Rivals

The quadricycle is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 4.49 lakh. The Vayve Eva rivals the MG Comet EV.

