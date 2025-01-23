All
Vayve Eva Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Jan 23, 2025 06:50 PM By Kartik for Vayve Mobility Eva

  • 7.1K Views
The Vayve Eva comes in three broad variants – Nova, Stella, and Vega – with prices ranging from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.49 lakh

The Vayve Eva, India’s first solar-assisted small EV, was launched at the Auto Expo 2025. It offers a claimed range of up to 250 km and Vayve claims that the solar panel can add up to 3000 km of range annually. The Eva is being offered in three broad variants – Nova, Stella, and Vega – and here’s what each variant has to offer.

Vayve Eva Nova

The base variant, Nova is priced at Rs 3.25 lakh and has a battery pack of 9 kWh with a claimed range of 125 km and comes with the following features: 

Exterior 

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment 

Safety 

  • Halogen headlights

  • 12-inch steel wheels

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • 2 seats

  • Powered windows 

  • Manual AC

  • Follow me home headlamps

  • Solar panel

  • Regenerative braking 

  • Eco driving mode

  • AC charger

N.A.

  • Seatbelts

Features of the base variant of the Eva include powered windows, follow me home halogen headlights and regenerative braking. One of the key features is a solar panel which is present on all three variants. 

Vayve Eva Stella

Vayve Mobility Eva DashBoard

The Mid variant, Stella is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh and comes with a 12.6 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of up to 175 km. It packs the following features:

Exterior 

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment 

Safety 

  • LED headlights 

  • 13 inch Steel wheels with caps

  • N.A.

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto AC

  • Push button start stop

  • Eco and City drive modes

  • Regenerative braking modes 

  • Panoramic glass roof

  •  Central Locking

  • 2 speaker sound system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connectivity car tech

  • Reverse camera 

  • Rear parking sensor

The mid variant comes with auto AC, two driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, central locking and configurable regenerative braking. Safety features include a reverse camera and rear parking sensor. 

Vayve Eva Vega

Vayve Mobility Eva Exterior Image

The top-spec Vega variant is priced at Rs 4.49 lakh and is powered by an 18 kWh pack and a claimed range of 250 km and comes with the following features: 

Exterior 

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience 

Infotainment 

Safety 

N.A.

N.A.

  • Steering-mounted audio controls 

  • Cooled glovebox 

  • Eco, City and Sport driving mode

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • DC fast charger 

  • Laptop Charger

  • 4 speakers 

  • Anti-pinch window 

  • Driver airbag 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The top-spec Vega variant of the Eva comes with steering-mounted audio controls, a chill box and three driving modes. For safety, the Eva comes with a driver airbag, TPMS and anti-pinch window. The Vega variant also comes with a DC fast charger allowing the battery to go from 10 to 70 percent in 20 minutes. 

Electric Powertrain

Vayve Mobility Eva Gas Cap (Open)

Battery Pack

9 kWh

12.6 kWh

18 kWh

Claimed Range

125 km

175 km

250 km

Power

16.3 PS

16.3 PS

20.3 PS

Price And Rivals 

The quadricycle is priced between  Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 4.49 lakh. The Vayve Eva rivals the MG Comet EV

