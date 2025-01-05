All EVs That Will Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

With five daily drivers and seven luxury offerings, this will be an exciting expo for the fans of electric powertrains

It’s January, which marks an exciting time for every automotive enthusiast as the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is right around the corner. While the expo will be filled with fourteen brands all showcasing the new additions to their lineups, in this article we talk about the EV offerings that will be present in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Whether it's mass market options such as the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara or a luxury offering such as the MG Cyberster and Porsche Macan BEV, we have covered them all in this list.

Maruti e Vitara

Expected Price: Rs 22 lakh

The e Vitara will be Maruti’s first EV in the Indian market. The fascia of the EV was teased last month, and it shares some aspects with the global version that was recently unveiled. Features such as dual digital screen, wireless phone charger and front ventilated seats are expected to be present on the e Vitara. In terms of powertrain, the global version comes with two battery packs, a 49 kWh and a larger 61 kWh. For safety, Maruti is expected to offer the e Vitara with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) which will make this the Indian carmaker's first offering with the said feature. Other safety features expected to be available on the SUV are 6 airbags (as standard) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Hyundai Creta Electric

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

Hyundai Creta Electric took centre stage in the last couple of days with a surprising reveal before its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The exterior of the Hyundai Creta Electric shares the same design language as its ICE counterpart but with slight changes on the front to give the EV its own identity. Hyundai will be offering the Creta Electric with two battery pack choices, a 42 kWh with an ARAI range of 390 km and a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack with an ARAI range of 473 km. To ensure passenger safety, the EV is expected to come with 6 airbags (as standard) along with level 2 ADAS such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Tata Sierra EV

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

The Tata Sierra EVs concept was revealed in 2020 and an upgraded version was shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, which the carmaker confirmed as the final design for its EV. The exterior of the Sierra EV is inspired by the ICE version that was sold in the 1990s but has some distinct features based on Tata’s new design language. The cabin is expected to be equipped with a dual digital display, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof while to ensure safety six airbags (as standard) and ADAS are expected to be present in the EV. The Sierra EV is expected to feature a 60-80 kWh battery pack, with an expected claimed range of over 500 km.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

Tata Harrier EV was spotted multiple times last year, and from the spy shots, it was revealed to have a similar silhouette to its ICE counterpart. Tata is expected to provide the Harrier EV with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system along with a 10.25-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof and for safety ADAS. Harrier EV is expected to have a range of over 500 km.

Vayve Eva

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh

The Vayve Eva which was showcased at the 2023 auto expo will be making another appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Eva will be India’s first solar-powered car and boasts an operating cost of Rs 0.5 per km. The battery pack that comes with the 2-seater quadricycle is 14 kWh with a claimed range of 250 km. The solar panel on the Eva can provide an extra 10 km range every day, adding up to 3,000 km every year. For safety and convenience, the Eva comes with a dual digital display, 6-way powered driver seats and a driver airbag.

MG Cyberster

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

MG Cyberster will be the first roadster offered by the British carmaker on Indian roads, available exclusively through the MG ‘Select’ outlets. The Cyberster exterior features scissor doors and 20-inch alloy wheels. The global version features a triple screen setup, Bose 8-speaker sound system and 6-way electrically adjustable heated seats, which are expected to be available on the Indian version as well. The MG’s most powerful EV yet comes with a dual motor setup and a 77 kWh battery pack, with a WLTP range of 430 km.

MG Mifa 9

Expected Price: Rs 1 Crore

The MG Mifa 9 is another offering from the British carmaker's line-up that will be only available through the MG ‘Select’ outlet. The fully electric luxury MPV is expected to come with auto AC, front and second-row powered seats and level 2 ADAS such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. The global version comes with a powerful 90 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 565 km.

Porsche Macan BEV

Expected Price: Rs 1.22 crore

The Porsche Macan BEV will make its first appearance on our shores at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The cabin comes with a triple-screen setup (infotainment, driver, and passenger display), 4-zone auto AC and a head-up display. The powertrain features a 95 kWh battery pack with a WLTP claimed range of 590 km and DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10-80 percent in around 21 minutes.

New Porsche Taycan

Expected Price: Rs 1.89 crore

The Porsche Taycan will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new Taycan features minor visual changes on both the interior and exterior. The cabin comes with a triple digital display, ventilated seats and 4-zone auto AC. Porsche offers the Taycan with two battery packs, an 89 kWh and an optional 105 kWh.

BYD Atto 2

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore

The BYD Atto 2 will be making its first appearance in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The BYD Atto 2 is expected to have comfort features such as heated and powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a dual digital display. The Atto 2 is expected to come with a 42.4 kWh battery pack with a WLTP claimed range of 312 km.

Mercedes-Benz G- 580

Expected Price: Rs 1.25 crore

The electrified G-class, Mercedes-Benz G-580, will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The cabin of the G-580 comes with a dual digital display, a 3D Burmester sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting. With a battery pack of 116 kWh and four motors, the G-580 produces 587 PS and 1,164 Nm of torque.

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 Night Series

The Night Series of the Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 features a dark exterior along with and new upholstery colour. The Maybach EQS 680 features an MBUX Hyperscreen which covers the entire dashboard along with a heads-up display and Burmester 4-D surround sound system. The electric battery features a claimed range of 560 km.

Are you more excited about the EV line-up or the conventional petrol and diesel offerings? Let us know in the comments.

