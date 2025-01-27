Vayve Eva, India's First Solar-assisted EV, Explained In 7 Images

The design of the Vayve Eva is reminiscent of the Mahindra Reva.

Vayve’s first private vehicle, the Eva, was launched at Auto Expo 2025. It is the first EV in India to use a solar panel to increase its claimed range by over 3000 km per year. The Vayve Eva is offered in three broad variants: Nova, Stella, and Vega, and is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are interested in the EV quadricycle, let's have a look at its exterior and interior design through 7 images.

Exterior

Front

The centre of the EVA features a ‘VM’ branding and right above it gets connected LED DRLs. It gets circular headlamps, which are halogen on the base-spec Nova variant, while the other two variants – Stella and Vega – feature LED headlights. The bottom has black air dams allowing airflow to cool the battery pack.

Side

The Vayve Eva drives on 13-inch steel wheels with hubcaps that get body-coloured elements on the top two variants. It gets body-coloured door handles and ORVMs. The EV comes with two doors on either side. Black cladding runs across the entire side of the Vayve Eva. Note that the Eva only comes in a 3-door configuration, including a tailgate.

The roof of the Eva is where you will find a solar panel that charges the battery by 10 km every day.

Rear

The taillamps are connected and wrapped around the side with turn indicators positioned right below them. The ‘VM’ branding is also present on the rear. Below the tail lights there’s black housing which also integrates the registration plate.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How Kia Will Take A Similar Approach With the Upcoming Carens Facelift As Tata Did With The Nexon

Interior

The Eva is a three-seater (2 adults + 1 child) and has a cabin orientation similar to a two-seater fighter jet. The seats are covered in fabric upholstery sharing its white colour with the cabin.

The dashboard features a dual digital screen and a two-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. AC control is covered in a black shade. A chill box is present below the dashboard, which is available only on the top variant.

Powertrain Options

The Eva features three battery packs, one for each of its variants, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack (kWh) 9 12.6 18 Claimed Range (km) 125 175 250 Power (PS) 16.3 16.3 20.3

Vayve claims that the solar panel present on the Eva provides an extra range of upto 3000km annually. The 18 kWh battery pack supports a 20 kW DC fast charger which takes the battery from 10 to 70 percent in 20 minutes.

The battery pack offered with the top-spec Vega variant of the EV is liquid-cooled, while on the other two variants, it is air-cooled.

Price and Rivals

The Vayve Eva is priced from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The quadricycle rivals the MG Comet.

Also Check Out: Vayve Eva Variant-wise Features Explained

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.