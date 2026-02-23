Updated Isuzu V-Cross Launched At Rs 25.50 Lakh; Only Offered With 4x4 Now

Isuzu India has introduced 2026 model-year updates to the Isuzu V-Cross pick-up truck. The 2026 V-Cross has been launched at Rs 25.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its design has some subtle refresh, its feature list is now longer than before; however, one cannot have it in a 4x2 setup anymore.

The V-Cross will continue to be available only in a 4x4 drivetrain option. Curious to know, what other changes have been made to it? We discuss that below, but let’s take a look at its prices first:

2026 Isuzu V-Cross Prices

Variant Ex-showroom Price Z Standard MT Rs 25.50 lakh Z Premium MT Rs 25.79 lakh Z Prestige Standard MT Rs 27 lakh Z Prestige Standard AT Rs 30 lakh Z Prestige Premium MT Rs 27.28 lakh Z Prestige Premium AT Rs 30.28 lakh

What’s New In The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross?

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

The overall design silhouette remains familiar; however, keen-eyed viewers will notice subtle tweaks. At the front, the grille now features black surrounds. The LED projector headlights are positioned the same as before, while the fog lights have received a body-coloured surround. There’s also a subtle black and chrome finish on the skid plate lip.

On the side, the pick-up truck sits on 18-inch alloy wheels. The tall black roof rails give it a rugged appearance. The ORVMs get integrated LED turn indicators. Higher-spec trims receive chrome door handles. The side steps make ingress and egress easier for passengers. The wheel arches are devoid of cladding and finished in body colour. A V-Cross badge is placed on the front doors.

Colour Options: The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross can be had in seven colour options, including the poster Red Spinel Mica, besides Galena Grey, Splash White, Black Mica, Silver Metallic, Silky White and Nautilus Blue.

Stepping inside, you’re welcomed by an upmarket black-and-tan themed cabin finished in leatherette upholstery. The dashboard features soft-touch surfaces, and the centre highlight is the floating infotainment unit, along with the rotary knob in the centre console surrounded by a host of physical buttons. Overall, the dashboard looks minimalistic yet engaging.

Now, coming to the feature list, this is where you’ll see a number of meaningful updates. It starts with a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the earlier 9-inch unit, which also displays blind-spot monitoring via the newly fitted 360-degree camera system. There’s also a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) now.

Our Opinion: The new features in the V-Cross are certainly welcome. These additions over the outgoing version are meaningful and enhance overall convenience for customers. As a result, the pickup’s appeal now extends beyond its core off-road duties, making it an even more well-rounded offering.

Other Features & Safety

Other key features include an 8-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, cruise control and auto AC.

Safety features are also a handful, including up to 6 airbags (which could have been made standard across trims), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill start assist, hill hold control, traction control and rear defogger.

Powertrain

Things under the bonnet remains same as before, except for the 4x2 drivetrain, which has been done away with. Here’s a look at the specification for your reference:

Engine 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel Drivetrain 4WD (4-wheel drive) Power 163 PS Torque 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

Rivals

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Isuzu V-Cross acts as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux. Other than that, it doesn’t have any more rivals on our shores.