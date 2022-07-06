Published On Jul 06, 2022 06:19 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

The maximum price increment is applicable to the Legender trim of the Fortuner SUV

The Innova Crysta is now priced from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh, petrol variants’ prices unaffected.

Toyota has increased the cost of the Fortuner by up to Rs 1.14 lakh; now costs between Rs 32.4 lakh and Rs 45.77 lakh.

The Camry’s price has been hiked by Rs 90,000, it now costs almost Rs 45 lakh.

Toyota has bumped up the prices of three of its models: the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry. While the Japanese carmaker hasn’t cited any reason for the measure, we suspect it has been done to compensate for the rising input costs.

Take a look at the new variant-wise prices of the three cars:

Innova Crysta

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh Rs 18.9 lakh/ Rs 18.95 lakh +Rs 27,000 G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 19.55 lakh/ Rs 19.6 lakh Rs 19.82 lakh/ Rs 19.87 lakh +Rs 27,000 GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh +Rs 27,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 20.78 lakh/ Rs 20.83 lakh Rs 21.64 lakh/ Rs 21.69 lakh +Rs 86,000 VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 22.84 lakh/ Rs 22.89 lakh Rs 23.11 lakh/ Rs 23.16 lakh +Rs 27,000 ZX MT 7-seater Rs 24.48 lakh Rs 24.75 lakh +Rs 27,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 25.68 lakh Rs 26.54 lakh +Rs 86,000

Prices of the petrol variants of the MPV haven’t been tinkered with, and they still range between Rs 17.86 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh.

The diesel variants with the automatic gearbox have borne the maximum increment of Rs 86,000.

Toyota now retails the Innova Crysta from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh.

Fortuner

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 31.79 lakh Rs 32.40 lakh +Rs 61,000 4x2 AT Rs 33.38 lakh Rs 33.99 lakh +Rs 61,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 34.29 lakh Rs 34.90 lakh +Rs 61,000 4x2 AT Rs 36.57 lakh Rs 37.18 lakh +Rs 61,000 4x4 MT Rs 37.74 lakh Rs 38.54 lakh +Rs 80,000 4x4 AT Rs 40.03 lakh Rs 40.83 lakh +Rs 80,000 Legender 4x2 AT Rs 40.91 lakh Rs 42.05 lakh +Rs 1.14 lakh Legender 4x4 AT Rs 44.63 lakh Rs 45.77 lakh +Rs 1.14 lakh

The Fortuner’s petrol variants have become costlier by Rs 61,000, while prices of the diesel variants have been hiked by up to Rs 80,000.

Toyota has increased the asking price of the Fortuner Legender by Rs 1.14 lakh.

Camry

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Camry Hybrid Rs 43.45 lakh Rs 44.35 lakh +Rs 90,000

Toyota has upped the sticker price of the Camry by Rs 90,000, and it now costs closer to Rs 45 lakh.

In other news, Toyota has taken the covers off its new compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and is expected to launch it by the end of August.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Fortuner on road price