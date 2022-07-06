Toyota’s 3 Premium Models Now Costlier By Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh
Published On Jul 06, 2022 06:19 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner
The maximum price increment is applicable to the Legender trim of the Fortuner SUV
The Innova Crysta is now priced from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh, petrol variants’ prices unaffected.
Toyota has increased the cost of the Fortuner by up to Rs 1.14 lakh; now costs between Rs 32.4 lakh and Rs 45.77 lakh.
The Camry’s price has been hiked by Rs 90,000, it now costs almost Rs 45 lakh.
Toyota has bumped up the prices of three of its models: the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry. While the Japanese carmaker hasn’t cited any reason for the measure, we suspect it has been done to compensate for the rising input costs.
Take a look at the new variant-wise prices of the three cars:
Innova Crysta
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh
|
Rs 18.9 lakh/ Rs 18.95 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 19.55 lakh/ Rs 19.6 lakh
|
Rs 19.82 lakh/ Rs 19.87 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh
|
Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 20.78 lakh/ Rs 20.83 lakh
|
Rs 21.64 lakh/ Rs 21.69 lakh
|
+Rs 86,000
|
VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 22.84 lakh/ Rs 22.89 lakh
|
Rs 23.11 lakh/ Rs 23.16 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
ZX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 24.48 lakh
|
Rs 24.75 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 25.68 lakh
|
Rs 26.54 lakh
|
+Rs 86,000
-
Prices of the petrol variants of the MPV haven’t been tinkered with, and they still range between Rs 17.86 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh.
-
The diesel variants with the automatic gearbox have borne the maximum increment of Rs 86,000.
-
Toyota now retails the Innova Crysta from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh.
Fortuner
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 31.79 lakh
|
Rs 32.40 lakh
|
+Rs 61,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 33.38 lakh
|
Rs 33.99 lakh
|
+Rs 61,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 34.29 lakh
|
Rs 34.90 lakh
|
+Rs 61,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 36.57 lakh
|
Rs 37.18 lakh
|
+Rs 61,000
|
4x4 MT
|
Rs 37.74 lakh
|
Rs 38.54 lakh
|
+Rs 80,000
|
4x4 AT
|
Rs 40.03 lakh
|
Rs 40.83 lakh
|
+Rs 80,000
|
Legender 4x2 AT
|
Rs 40.91 lakh
|
Rs 42.05 lakh
|
+Rs 1.14 lakh
|
Legender 4x4 AT
|
Rs 44.63 lakh
|
Rs 45.77 lakh
|
+Rs 1.14 lakh
-
The Fortuner’s petrol variants have become costlier by Rs 61,000, while prices of the diesel variants have been hiked by up to Rs 80,000.
-
Toyota has increased the asking price of the Fortuner Legender by Rs 1.14 lakh.
Camry
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Camry Hybrid
|
Rs 43.45 lakh
|
Rs 44.35 lakh
|
+Rs 90,000
-
Toyota has upped the sticker price of the Camry by Rs 90,000, and it now costs closer to Rs 45 lakh.
In other news, Toyota has taken the covers off its new compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and is expected to launch it by the end of August.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
