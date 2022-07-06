English | हिंदी

Toyota’s 3 Premium Models Now Costlier By Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh

Published On Jul 06, 2022 06:19 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

The maximum price increment is applicable to the Legender trim of the Fortuner SUV

  • The Innova Crysta is now priced from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh, petrol variants’ prices unaffected.

  • Toyota has increased the cost of the Fortuner by up to Rs 1.14 lakh; now costs between Rs 32.4 lakh and Rs 45.77 lakh.

  • The Camry’s price has been hiked by Rs 90,000, it now costs almost Rs 45 lakh.

Toyota has bumped up the prices of three of its models: the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry. While the Japanese carmaker hasn’t cited any reason for the measure, we suspect it has been done to compensate for the rising input costs.

Take a look at the new variant-wise prices of the three cars:

Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh

Rs 18.9 lakh/ Rs 18.95 lakh

+Rs 27,000

G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 19.55 lakh/ Rs 19.6 lakh

Rs 19.82 lakh/ Rs 19.87 lakh

+Rs 27,000

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 19.67 lakh/ Rs 19.72 lakh

Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh

+Rs 27,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 20.78 lakh/ Rs 20.83 lakh

Rs 21.64 lakh/ Rs 21.69 lakh

+Rs 86,000

VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 22.84 lakh/ Rs 22.89 lakh

Rs 23.11 lakh/ Rs 23.16 lakh

+Rs 27,000

ZX MT 7-seater

Rs 24.48 lakh

Rs 24.75 lakh

+Rs 27,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 25.68 lakh

Rs 26.54 lakh

+Rs 86,000

  • Prices of the petrol variants of the MPV haven’t been tinkered with, and they still range between Rs 17.86 lakh and Rs 23.83 lakh.

  • The diesel variants with the automatic gearbox have borne the maximum increment of Rs 86,000. 

  • Toyota now retails the Innova Crysta from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh.

Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 31.79 lakh

Rs 32.40 lakh

+Rs 61,000

4x2 AT

Rs 33.38 lakh

Rs 33.99 lakh

+Rs 61,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 34.29 lakh

Rs 34.90 lakh

+Rs 61,000

4x2 AT

Rs 36.57 lakh

Rs 37.18 lakh

+Rs 61,000

4x4 MT

Rs 37.74 lakh

Rs 38.54 lakh

+Rs 80,000

4x4 AT

Rs 40.03 lakh

Rs 40.83 lakh

+Rs 80,000

Legender 4x2 AT

Rs 40.91 lakh

Rs 42.05 lakh

+Rs 1.14 lakh

Legender 4x4 AT

Rs 44.63 lakh

Rs 45.77 lakh

+Rs 1.14 lakh

  • The Fortuner’s petrol variants have become costlier by Rs 61,000, while prices of the diesel variants have been hiked by up to Rs 80,000.

  • Toyota has increased the asking price of the Fortuner Legender by Rs 1.14 lakh.

Camry

Toyota Camry

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Camry Hybrid

Rs 43.45 lakh

Rs 44.35 lakh

+Rs 90,000

  • Toyota has upped the sticker price of the Camry by Rs 90,000, and it now costs closer to Rs 45 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In other news, Toyota has taken the covers off its new compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and is expected to launch it by the end of August.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

