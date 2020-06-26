Toyota Yaris Listed On Government e-Marketplace At Rs 9.12 Lakh

Published On Jun 26, 2020 07:12 PM By Rohit for Toyota Yaris

Only the J MT variant is being offered on the government portal

The same variant is Rs 1.96 lakh cheaper on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) than its standard price.

The GeM is a dedicated online market for procurement of goods and services by government organisations.

Toyota is offering the sedan only in white but will supply it in other colours depending on the requests.

It also sells select variants of the Innova on GeM.

Toyota has launched its compact sedan, the Yaris , on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in a single variant priced at Rs 9.12 lakh (freight charges and taxes extra based on location). The same is priced at Rs 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for private buyers. Toyota is offering the J manual (MT) variant of the sedan on the government portal. While the Yaris is listed in the white shade only, it will supply the sedan in other colours too (10 in total including 4 dual-tone options) based on requests.

The Yaris is available in a total of seven variants for private buyers: J-Optional, G-Optional, J, G, V, V-Optional, and VX. Toyota offers the compact sedan with a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 107PS and 140Nm with the choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT option. The carmaker offers all the variants of the sedan with the CVT option.

In terms of features, the Yaris boasts a few segment-firsts such as roof-mounted rear AC vents, acoustic and vibration control glass, solar energy-absorbing windshield with infrared cut off and infotainment system with air gesture control. Safety features include up to seven airbags (offered on the J MT variant), ABS with EBD, and brake assist.

The GeM was launched in 2016 as a dedicated e-market for online procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs). Other brands such as Tata, Maruti and Hyundai also offer select models including the recently launched Tata Altroz and facelifted Hyundai Verna on this platform. Toyota also sells the Innova G Plus diesel 7- and 8-seater, GX petrol 7- and 8-seater, VX Petrol 7-seater models on the same platform.

