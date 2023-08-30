Toyota Rumion Vs Maruti XL6 Vs Kia Carens: Price Comparison

Modified On Aug 30, 2023 09:03 AM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

The Toyota Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga and is seen as a more affordable alternative to these three-row offerings

The Toyota Rumion has been launched in India as a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga. It’s the same MPV underneath but with styling tweaks inside and out. Just like its Maruti counterpart, there’s no direct rival to the Rumion, but it is considered as an alternative to the Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.

Let’s see how the prices of the new Toyota MPV compare to those other three-row cars.But first, here’s a glance at their specifications:

Specs Rumion XL6 Carens Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 103PS 103PS 115PS 160PS 115PS Torque 137Nm 137Nm 144Nm 253Nm 250Nm Manual Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT* 6-speed iMT Automatic Gearbox 6-speed AT 6-speed AT - 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT CNG ☑️ ☑️ - - -

The Rumion and XL6 share the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and transmission options. The Carens gets the choice of three engines and also the iMT transmission (manual stick without clutch).

Price Comparison

Petrol Manual Variants

Rumion XL6 Carens S - Rs 10.29 lakh Premium - Rs 10.45 lakh G - Rs 11.45 lakh Zeta - Rs 11.56 lakh Prestige - Rs 11.65 lakh V - Rs 12.18 lakh Alpha - Rs 12.56 lakh Premium iMT - Rs 12 lakh Alpha Plus - Rs 13.16 lakh Prestige iMT - Rs 13.25 lakh Prestige Plus iMT - Rs 14.75 lakh CNG S CNG - Rs 11.24 lakh Zeta CNG - Rs 12.51 lakh

The Rumion is the most affordable one here, but the Carens’ base variant is just Rs 16,000 costlier while the XL6 has the highest entry price.

The Carens offers a big suite of standard safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors. In comparison, the Rumion just gets dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ESP, and hill hold assist.

While the XL6 is strictly a 6-seater MPV, and the Rumion is a 7-seater only, the Carens can be opted in six and seven-seater configurations.

For a similar price of the Rumion’s top-end variant, you can opt for the Premium iMT (manual without clutch pedal), which gets the far more powerful turbo-petrol engine.

The top-end variant of the XL6 is around a lakh costlier, additionally featuring ventilated front seats, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The range of Carens stretches up to Rs 17.55 lakh, but it adds several more premium features.

The Rumion and XL6 get a single CNG-equipped variant, which are priced Rs 1.27 lakh apart.

Petrol Automatic Variants

Rumion XL6 Carens S AT - Rs 11.89 lakh Zeta AT - Rs 13.06 lakh V AT - Rs 13.68 lakh Alpha AT - Rs 14.06 lakh Alpha Plus AT - Rs 14.66 lakh Prestige Plus DCT - Rs 15.75 lakh

Automatic variants of the Rumion undercut the XL6 by Rs 1.17 lakh and the Carens by close to Rs 4 lakh which gets the DCT with the turbo-petrol engine.

Toyota doesn’t offer the convenience of an automatic on its mid-spec G variant. The top-end variant is around Rs 40,000 more affordable than the mid-spec Alpha variant of the XL6. Their features list is identical, the main additions being a 9-inch touchscreen system and a 360-degree camera.

The Rumion can be seen as a more affordable alternative to the XL6 with one additional seat, but compromises on the premium features. In the case of the Carens, it’s a bigger car, more advanced in terms of technology on offer, and available with a choice of three powertrains.

