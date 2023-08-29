Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Ertiga: Price Comparison

Published On Aug 29, 2023 10:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Rumion

The Toyota Rumion does not get a sparsely equipped entry-level variant, making it the costlier of the two

Shortly after we got a new cross-badged product in the form of the Toyota Innova Hycross-based Maruti Invicto, it’s time for another shared MPV: the Maruti Ertiga-derived Toyota Rumion. However, there’s one difference between the two MPVs: The Toyota model is offered in fewer variants, missing out on a bare-bones entry variant as offered with the Maruti Ertiga. Let’s check how the two people carriers compare in terms of prices:

Manual Variants

Toyota Rumion Maruti Ertiga – LXi (O) MT - Rs 8.64 lakh – VXi (O) MT - Rs 9.78 lakh S MT - Rs 10.29 lakh – – ZXi (O) MT - Rs 10.88 lakh G MT - Rs 11.45 lakh – – ZXi+ MT - Rs 11.58 lakh V MT - Rs 12.18 lakh – CNG – VXi (O) CNG - Rs 10.73 lakh S CNG - Rs 11.24 lakh – – ZXi (O) CNG - Rs 11.83 lakh

Maruti offers the Ertiga in four broad variants – LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O) and ZXi+ – whereas the Toyota MPV can be had in just three (S, G and V).

The Toyota Rumion’s entry point is more expensive than the Maruti Ertiga's by over RS 1.5 lakh.

All corresponding variants of the Toyota Rumion are priced at a premium of more than Rs 50,000 vis-à-vis the Ertiga, with the only changes being in the form of a revised front fascia, a fresh design for the dashboard trim and dual-tone seat upholstery.

Shared features include a 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, paddle shifters, and auto climate control. Their safety nets comprise up to four airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages (second row only) and a rear parking camera.

Both the MPVs carry the same 1.5-litre (103PS/137Nm) petrol engine under their hoods. This unit comes with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter, and is also equipped with mild-hybrid technology.

Another difference between the two MPVs is that the Maruti Ertiga can be had in two CNG variants, unlike the Rumion that gets just one.

Automatic Variants

Toyota Rumion Maruti Ertiga – VXi AT - Rs 11.28 lakh S AT - Rs 11.89 lakh – – ZXi AT - Rs 12.38 lakh – ZXi+ AT - Rs 13.08 lakh V AT - Rs 13.68 lakh –

The difference in variants between the corresponding variants of the two MPVs continues in the Rumion’s automatic lineup as well, Rs 60,000.

Where Maruti offers the Ertiga with the 6-speed AT option in three variants, the Toyota model is sold in just two. There is no Rumion equivalent for the Ertiga ZXi AT.

Both MPVs have no direct rivals other than each other, though they also act as alternatives to the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

