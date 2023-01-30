Modified On Jan 30, 2023 02:06 PM By Ansh for Toyota Hyryder

The Toyota version of the Celerio has been rebranded as the Vitz

Toyota has showcased a couple of new models lined up for launch in South Africa at the State of Motor Industry (SOMI) event. Two of them are models sold in India as well: the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which will be exported from India, and Vitz, which appears to be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

The Hyryder will likely be a replacement for the old Maruti Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser, which was discontinued in India a while back. In the South African market, the Hyryder will carry only the Urban Cruiser part of the name. It will likely get the same powertrains as in India, which includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine in both mild- and strong-hybrid systems. In terms of its design, there are no visual changes apart from the different shade for the alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the Vitz does not appear to have any visual changes over the Celerio except the badging, like we first saw with the pre-facelift Maruti Baleno and Glanza (still on sale there as the Toyota Starlet). As such, the Vitz is likely to get the same feature set and powertrain as the India-spec Celerio which gets a 1-litre petrol engine making 67PS and 89Nm. The Vitz is reported to be the replacement for the Toyota Agya as Toyota’s entry-level model in South Africa.

There is no exact timeline for the commencement of Hyryder’s export, but it is slated to be made available in South Africa by mid 2023. Furthermore, we might see Toyota enter the compact hatchback space in India as well with the rebadged Celerio, but not as the Vitz.

