Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared

According to the officially claimed figures, It’s more frugal than all of its other MPV and seven-seater SUV alternatives

Toyota Innova Hycross has been unveiled in India, with prices likely to be announced in January 2023. The new generation of the MPV is a front-wheel drive model and is powered only by 2-litre petrol engine, which can also be preferred with a strong-hybrid powertrain. 

The 186PS 2-litre strong-hybrid combination is coupled with an e-CVT (single speed transmission) and claims to deliver a fuel economy of 21.1kmpl. The Hycross, just like the Crysta, doesn’t have any direct rivals but is considered as a premium alternative to MPVs like the Carens, Triber and Ertiga. The apt but slightly more premium rival for it is the Kia Carnival. 

Here’s a quick FE comparison of the Innova Hycross with other MPVs on sale: 

Specs

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Crysta

Kia Carens

Kia Carnival

Renault Triber

Maruti Ertiga

Engine

2-litre strong-hybrid petrol

2.7-litre petrol / 2.8-litre diesel

1.4-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre diesel

2.2-litre diesel

1-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol

Power

186PS (combined)

166PS / 150PS

140PS / 115PS

200PS

72PS

105PS

Torque

206Nm

245Nm / 360Nm

242Nm / 250Nm

440Nm

96Nm

137Nm

Transmission

e-CVT

6-speed AT

7-speed DCT / 6-speed AT

8-speed AT

5-speed AMT

6-speed AT

Claimed Efficiency

21.1kmpl

10.5kmpl / 14.88kmpl

16.5kmpl / 18.4kmpl

13.9kmpl

20.5kmpl

20.51kmpl

  • The Hycross has the most powerful petrol engine here but definitely not the torquiest. 

  • The Carens and Carnival are the only ones offered with diesel engines here, the latter being more powerful than the Hycross. The Crysta is also set to regain its 2.4-litre diesel engine soon. 

  • The Innova Hycross offers double the efficiency of the Crysta petrol as well as diesel, all thanks to the hybrid powertrain. 

  • It’s even more efficient than the Carens turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-AT, by almost 5kmpl and 3kmpl, respectively. 

  • Even if you consider the more affordable MPVs with smaller engines like the Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber, the Hycross hybrid is still more economical by 0.5kmpl. 

  • Furthermore, the Hycross’ bigger 52 litre fuel tank translates to over 1000 kms of range! 

  • While all of them get the option of an automatic, the Hycross gets an e-CVT, which is basically a single-speed transmission. 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Innova Crysta - Spec Comparison

Toyota has started accepting offline and online bookings for the Innova Hycross. The deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2023. It's expected to be priced from around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). 

