According to the officially claimed figures, It’s more frugal than all of its other MPV and seven-seater SUV alternatives

Toyota Innova Hycross has been unveiled in India, with prices likely to be announced in January 2023. The new generation of the MPV is a front-wheel drive model and is powered only by 2-litre petrol engine, which can also be preferred with a strong-hybrid powertrain.

The 186PS 2-litre strong-hybrid combination is coupled with an e-CVT (single speed transmission) and claims to deliver a fuel economy of 21.1kmpl. The Hycross, just like the Crysta, doesn’t have any direct rivals but is considered as a premium alternative to MPVs like the Carens, Triber and Ertiga. The apt but slightly more premium rival for it is the Kia Carnival.

Here’s a quick FE comparison of the Innova Hycross with other MPVs on sale:

Specs Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Crysta Kia Carens Kia Carnival Renault Triber Maruti Ertiga Engine 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol 2.7-litre petrol / 2.8-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 1-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol Power 186PS (combined) 166PS / 150PS 140PS / 115PS 200PS 72PS 105PS Torque 206Nm 245Nm / 360Nm 242Nm / 250Nm 440Nm 96Nm 137Nm Transmission e-CVT 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT / 6-speed AT 8-speed AT 5-speed AMT 6-speed AT Claimed Efficiency 21.1kmpl 10.5kmpl / 14.88kmpl 16.5kmpl / 18.4kmpl 13.9kmpl 20.5kmpl 20.51kmpl

The Hycross has the most powerful petrol engine here but definitely not the torquiest.

The Carens and Carnival are the only ones offered with diesel engines here, the latter being more powerful than the Hycross. The Crysta is also set to regain its 2.4-litre diesel engine soon.

The Innova Hycross offers double the efficiency of the Crysta petrol as well as diesel, all thanks to the hybrid powertrain.

It’s even more efficient than the Carens turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-AT, by almost 5kmpl and 3kmpl, respectively.

Even if you consider the more affordable MPVs with smaller engines like the Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber, the Hycross hybrid is still more economical by 0.5kmpl.

Furthermore, the Hycross’ bigger 52 litre fuel tank translates to over 1000 kms of range!

While all of them get the option of an automatic, the Hycross gets an e-CVT, which is basically a single-speed transmission.

Toyota has started accepting offline and online bookings for the Innova Hycross. The deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2023. It's expected to be priced from around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

