Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Innova Crysta

The Hycross is a completely different model and a step up from the Crysta, and both will be sold side-by-side

The Toyota Innova Hycross breaks cover in India as the MPV’s new generation model. The bookings are underway and the prices are likely to be revealed in January 2023. However, the carmaker won’t discontinue the Crysta’, instead keep it on sale alongside the Hycross.

Let’s see how different is the Hycross to the Crysta by comparing their details on paper:

Dimensions

Dimensions Innova Hycross Innova Crysta Length 4,755mm 4,735mm Width 1,850mm 1,830mm Height 1,795mm 1,795mm Wheelbase 2,850mm 2,750mm Ground Clearance 185mm 178mm

The Hycross is 20mm longer and wider, respectively, and the wheelbase is also longer by 100mm. This should translate to more space inside the cabin. The height remains unchanged at 1,795mm but drops by 10mm on the lower variants with the smaller wheels. The ground clearance has also improved by a small 7mm. Overall, the Hycross is a smidge larger than the Crysta.

Engine & Transmission

Outputs Innova Hycross Innova Crysta Engine Capacity 2.0-Litre Petrol (Non-Hybrid) 2.0-Litre (Strong Hybrid) 2.7-litrepetrol 2.4-litre diesel Power 174PS 186PS 166PS 150PS Torque 205Nm 206Nm 245Nm 360Nm Transmission CVT e-CVT 5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT 5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT Drive System Front Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive

Powering the Hycross, is a 2-litre petrol engine that produces 186PS (combined) with strong hybrid tech and 174PS without it. On the other hand, the Crysta gets a choice of two larger engines - a 166PS 2.7-litre petrol and a 150PS 2.4-litre diesel.

As a result of the hybrid system, the Hycross claims to deliver a whooping 21.1kmpl, while also offering more power than the larger albeit torquier engines of the Crysta.

Toyota isn’t offering the Hycross with a manual transmission, but a CVT for the petrol and an e-CVT for the hybrid. The Crysta was offered with manual and automatic options for both the engines. Another big difference here is that the Crysta was a rear-wheel drive MPV but the Hycross is driven via front wheels.

Features

Crysta Hycross Automatic LED projector headlamps

17-inch alloys

Automatic AC

Leather seats

Powered driver’s seat

8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Push button start-stop

Cruise control

Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

Up to seven airbags

Vehicle stability control

Hill start assist

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera Triple LED headlamps

18-inch alloys

Electrically operated boot

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Powered second-row Ottoman seats with leg rest

Panoramic sunroof

10-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology with remote operation

9-speaker JBL sound system

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Paddle shifters

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Up to six airbags

360-degree camera

ADAS

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

The Crysta is packed with sufficient premium features for its price, but the Hycross takes the game up by several levels. For comfort, you have dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and the power adjustment and leg rest for second-row ottoman seats (only for 7-seater top-end variant). In-car entertainment is handled by a bigger 10-inch touchscreen system taking centre stage in the new dashboard layout, with a 9-speaker JBL sound system and wireless connectivity. Even the safety factor has been upped with a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) which features adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high beam assist, forward collision warning.

If we compare both the versions on paper, you can see that the Hycross is a more premium and rich upgrade over the Crysta. You can’t even find most of these features on the even costlier Fortuner SUV. For a premium and modern experience, the Hycross should fit the bill and for the usual workhorse purposes there’s still the Crysta.

