The Hycross is a completely different model and a step up from the Crysta, and both will be sold side-by-side 

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Hycross breaks cover in India as the MPV’s new generation model. The bookings are underway and the prices are likely to be revealed in January 2023. However, the carmaker won’t discontinue the Crysta’, instead keep it on sale alongside the Hycross. 

Let’s see how different is the Hycross to the Crysta by comparing their details on paper: 

Dimensions

Toyota Innova Hycross

Dimensions

Innova Hycross

Innova Crysta 

Length

4,755mm

4,735mm

Width

1,850mm

1,830mm

Height

1,795mm

1,795mm

Wheelbase

2,850mm

2,750mm

Ground Clearance

185mm

178mm

The Hycross is 20mm longer and wider, respectively, and the wheelbase is also longer by 100mm. This should translate to more space inside the cabin. The height remains unchanged at 1,795mm but drops by 10mm on the lower variants with the smaller wheels. The ground clearance has also improved by a small 7mm. Overall, the Hycross is a smidge larger than the Crysta. 

Toyota Innova Crysta

Engine & Transmission 

Outputs

Innova Hycross

  

Innova Crysta

  

Engine Capacity

2.0-Litre Petrol (Non-Hybrid)

2.0-Litre (Strong Hybrid)

2.7-litrepetrol

2.4-litre diesel 

Power 

174PS

186PS

166PS

150PS

Torque

205Nm

206Nm

245Nm

360Nm

Transmission 

CVT

e-CVT

5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT

5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT

Drive System

Front Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Powering the Hycross, is a 2-litre petrol engine that produces 186PS (combined) with strong hybrid tech and 174PS without it. On the other hand, the Crysta gets a choice of two larger engines - a 166PS 2.7-litre petrol and a 150PS 2.4-litre diesel.

As a result of the hybrid system, the Hycross claims to deliver a whooping 21.1kmpl, while also offering more power than the larger albeit torquier engines of the Crysta.

Toyota isn’t offering the Hycross with a manual transmission, but a CVT for the petrol and an e-CVT for the hybrid. The Crysta was offered with manual and automatic options for both the engines. Another big difference here is that the Crysta was a rear-wheel drive MPV but the Hycross is driven via front wheels. 

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Innova Crysta

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Innova Crysta - Differences Compared In 30 Pics

Features

Crysta

Hycross 

  • Automatic LED projector headlamps

  • 17-inch alloys

  • Automatic AC

  • Leather seats

  • Powered driver’s seat

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Push button start-stop

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjust

  • Up to seven airbags

  • Vehicle stability control

  • Hill start assist

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Triple LED headlamps

  • 18-inch alloys

  • Electrically operated boot

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Powered second-row Ottoman seats with leg rest

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology with remote operation

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Paddle shifters

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Up to six airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • ADAS

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

The Crysta is packed with sufficient premium features for its price, but the Hycross takes the game up by several levels. For comfort, you have dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and the power adjustment and leg rest for second-row ottoman seats (only for 7-seater top-end variant). In-car entertainment is handled by a bigger 10-inch touchscreen system taking centre stage in the new dashboard layout, with a 9-speaker JBL sound system and wireless connectivity. Even the safety factor has been upped with a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) which features adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high beam assist, forward collision warning. 

mahindra scorpio n vs toyota innova crysta

If we compare both the versions on paper, you can see that the Hycross is a more premium and rich upgrade over the Crysta. You can’t even find most of these features on the even costlier Fortuner SUV. For a premium and modern experience, the Hycross should fit the bill  and for the usual workhorse purposes there’s still the Crysta.

