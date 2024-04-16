Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) 7-seater Variant Explained In 7 Images

Modified On Apr 16, 2024 04:57 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Innova Hycross

The GX (O) variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross offers a larger touchscreen, soft-touch dashboard, and more safety features, over the regular GX trim

The Toyota Innova Hycross recently received a new top-spec GX (O) variant for the petrol-only powertrain, positioned above the regular GX trim. Toyota offers this new variant in both 7- and 8-seater configurations, offering additional features previously limited to the hybrid variants. In this article, we have explained the GX (O) 7-seater variant of the Innova Hycross in 7 images.

Front

`

Up front, the GX (O) variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross features dual LED headlights as seen with regular GX trim. What sets it apart from its lower-spec counterpart, however, is the inclusion of LED front fog lamps on the bumper.

Side

From the side, the GX (O) variant of the Innova Crysta remains identical to its lower-spec GX trim, featuring the same 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also Check Out: Watch: Why You Need To Have The Right Tyre Pressures On Your Car In Summers

Rear

The major changes made to the rear of the GX (O) variant of the MPV include the addition of a rear defogger and rear wiper washer. Other details, such as the shark fin antenna and rear taillights, remain identical to those of the GX trim.

Interior

Inside, the Innova Hycross GX (O) variant has the biggest difference over the GX trim. It features a chestnut cabin theme with soft touch inserts on the dashboard and door trims. This particular 7-seater version features a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, not offered on the 8-seat version. Over the regular GX trim, it also gets automatic AC.

The GX (O) variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross gets chestnut themed fabric seat upholstery, unlike the all-black upholstery seen on the GX trim. Additionally, the 7-seater GX (O) variant also comes with sunshades for rear passengers.

This new variant is also equipped with automatic blower control for rear passengers for added convenience.

In terms of safety, this new variant additionally gets front and rear parking sensors, along with a 360-degree camera. Other safety equipment like 6 airbags, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage are carried over from the regular GX trim.

Also Check Out: Honda Elevate Gets New Dog-friendly Accessories In Japan For Pet Owners

Powertrain

The GX (O) variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 174 PS and 205 Nm. This unit comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. Note that the Toyota Innova Hycross cannot be opted with the option of a manual transmission.

Price & Rivals

The 7-seater GX (O) variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at Rs 21.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Overall, the Innova Hycross MPV’s prices range from Rs Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Crysta, and can also be regarded as a premium alternative to the Kia Carens.

Read More on : Innova Hycross Automatic