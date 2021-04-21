Toyota-badged Maruti Ciaz Could Arrive By The End Of 2021; Yaris On Its Way Out

Published On Apr 21, 2021 02:59 PM By Sonny

A recent trademark by Toyota suggests it could be called Belta

Ciaz sedan was on the list of models to be shared between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota as part of their partnership.

Toyota-badged sedan unlikely to get any cosmetic, technical or feature differentiation from Ciaz.

Expected to be a cross-badged model like the Baleno-based Toyota Glanza.

Toyota’s Ciaz is expected to be similarly priced with a longer warranty period as standard.

It could replace the Yaris in Toyota’s India lineup.

When Suzuki and Toyota entered into a partnership sometime in 2017, it was clear they intended to share certain models depending on the market. For India, the list of shared models included the Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Ciaz. The rebadged hatchback and sub-4m SUV are already on sale and now, the sedan is expected to be launched in the final quarter of 2021.

The only change for the Toyota sedan will likely be the new badges on the front and rear, the wheels, the steering wheel, and the multi-information display in the gauge cluster. We’ve seen the same cross-badging exercise with the Baleno-based Toyota Glanza. Only the Urban Cruiser featured cosmetic differences over the Vitara Brezza it was based on, with a distinct design for the front fascia.

The Toyota-badged Ciaz will get the same powertrains and features as the one sold by Maruti. A 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood with mild-hybrid technology will offer 105PS and 138Nm, with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It will be equipped with auto LED headlamps, push-button start, cruise control, climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Even though the Maruti Ciaz has been around since 2014 with only a minor facelift in 2018, its value-for-money pricing has kept it relatively popular, unlike the Toyota Yaris. So, the Toyota-badged Ciaz is likely to phase out the Yaris in India. While there’s no official word on the name of the cross-badged sedan, it could be called Belta -- the name recently trademarked by Toyota.

As with the Baleno and Glanza, the rebadged Toyota would attract a small premium while the entry-variant will be based on the Ciaz’s mid-spec variant. Toyota will likely offer a longer warranty coverage considering the appeal of its reputable after-sales service. The cross-badged Ciaz is expected to be launched in late-2021 but it could get delayed, depending on how the pandemic crisis unfolds in the coming months.

