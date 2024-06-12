Published On Jun 12, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Maruti Grand Vitara

The MG Astor is readily available in 10 cities, while other SUVs like Grand Vitara, Seltos, and Creta are facing higher wait times this June

The compact SUV market is highly competitive in India, with as many as nine cars to choose from. If you’re planning to purchase one of the most popular compact SUVs this June, prepare for a longer wait time, while a few models are available without any waiting as well. Here’s a breakdown of waiting periods for all the top compact SUVs across the top 20 Indian cities for the month of June 2024:

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor New Delhi 1 Month 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 0.5-1 Month 1 Month No Waiting No Waiting Bengaluru 1 Month 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month No Waiting Mumbai 1-1.5 Months 4-5 Months 2-4 Months 1 Month No Waiting 1.5-2 Months 1 Week No Waiting Hyderabad 1 Month 4-5 Months 2-2.5 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1.5 Months No Waiting Pune 1-1.5 Months 5-7 Months 3 Months 2 Months 0.5-1 Month 1 Week 1 Month No Waiting Chennai 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 2-3 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1-1.5 Months 1 Month 1.5-2 Months Jaipur 1 Month 3-4 Months 2.5-3 Months 1-2 Months No Waiting 1 Month No Waiting No Waiting Ahmedabad No Waiting 4-5 Months 2-3 Months 1-2 Months 0.5 Month 1 Week 1-1.5 Months No Waiting Gurugram 1 Month 2-4 Months 3 Months 1 Month 1 Week 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 1-2 Months Lucknow 1 Month 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 0.5-1 Month 2-2.5 Months 0.5-1 Month 1-2 Months Kolkata 1-1.5 Months 1 Months 2-4 Months No Waiting No Waiting 1-1.5 Months 1-2 Months No Waiting Thane 1-1.5 Months 4-5 Months 3 Months 1 Month 0.5 Month 0.5-1 Month 0.5 Month 1-2 Months Surat No Waiting 3 Months 2-3 Months 1 Month 1 Month No Waiting No Waiting 1 Month Ghaziabad 1-1.5 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 1 Week 1 Month No Waiting 0.5 Month Chandigarh 1-1.5 Months 1 Month 2.5-3 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month 1 Month 0.5 Month 3-4 Months Coimbatore 1-2 Months 8 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 1 Week 4-5 Months 2 Months No Waiting Patna 1-2 Months 3 Months 2-4 Months 2 Months 1 Month 1 Month 0.5 Month 1 Month Faridabad 1 Month 6-8 Months 2-3 Months 1-2 Months 0.5 Month 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 2 Months Indore 1-1.5 Months 8 Months 2.5-3 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 1 Month Noida 2.5-3 Months 2-3 Months 2-4 Months 0.5 Month 0.5-1 Month 1-1.5 Months 0.5-1 Month No Waiting

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of 1 month in most of the cities. While in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat it is available without any wait.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has the highest waiting period among all compact SUVs. In Coimbatore, Faridabad and Indore the waiting time is up to a whopping 8 months.

The Hyundai Creta is facing an average waiting time of 3 months in most of the cities.

The Kia Seltos is readily available to buyers in Kolkata whereas in cities like New Delhi and Lucknow, you have to wait for up to 3 months to take the Kia home.

In cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kolkata you can drive home the Honda Elevate immediately. Other cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, and Patna, have a maximum wait period of 1 month.

The Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, both are facing an average waiting time of upto 1 month. That said, Volkswagen Taigun is more readily available in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghaziabad.

You can drive home the MG Astor immediately in ten cities including New Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. That said, buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait the maximum of up to 4 months to get the MG SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

