Toyota Hyryder And Maruti Grand Vitara Demand The Maximum Wait Times Among Top Compact SUVs This June

Published On Jun 12, 2024 08:01 AM

The MG Astor is readily available in 10 cities, while other SUVs like Grand Vitara, Seltos, and Creta are facing higher wait times this June

Compact SUV Waiting Period June

The compact SUV market is highly competitive in India, with as many as nine cars to choose from. If you’re planning to purchase one of the most popular compact SUVs this June, prepare for a longer wait time, while a few models are available without any waiting as well. Here’s a breakdown of waiting periods for all the top compact SUVs across the top 20 Indian cities for the month of June 2024:

City

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota

Urban Cruiser 

Hyryder

Hyundai

Creta

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Skoda

Kushaq

Volkswagen

Taigun

MG

Astor

New Delhi

1 Month

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

No Waiting

No Waiting

Bengaluru

1 Month

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

No Waiting

Mumbai

1-1.5 Months

4-5 Months

2-4 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

1.5-2 Months

1 Week

No Waiting

Hyderabad

1 Month

4-5 Months

2-2.5 Months

1-2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

1.5 Months

No Waiting

Pune

1-1.5 Months

5-7 Months

3 Months

2 Months

0.5-1 Month

1 Week

1 Month

No Waiting

Chennai

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Month

1-1.5 Months

1 Month

1.5-2 Months

Jaipur

1 Month

3-4 Months

2.5-3 Months

1-2 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

No Waiting

No Waiting

Ahmedabad

No Waiting

4-5 Months

2-3 Months

1-2 Months

0.5 Month

1 Week

1-1.5 Months

No Waiting

Gurugram

1 Month

2-4 Months

3 Months

1 Month

1 Week

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

1-2 Months

Lucknow

1 Month

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

0.5-1 Month

2-2.5 Months

0.5-1 Month

1-2 Months

Kolkata

1-1.5 Months

1 Months

2-4 Months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1-1.5 Months

1-2 Months

No Waiting

Thane

1-1.5 Months

4-5 Months

3 Months

1 Month

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

1-2 Months

Surat

No Waiting

3 Months

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Month

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 Month

Ghaziabad

1-1.5 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

1 Week

1 Month

No Waiting

0.5 Month

Chandigarh

1-1.5 Months

1 Month

2.5-3 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

1 Month

0.5 Month

3-4 Months

Coimbatore

1-2 Months

8 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

1 Week

4-5 Months

2 Months

No Waiting

Patna

1-2 Months

3 Months

2-4 Months

2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

0.5 Month

1 Month

Faridabad

1 Month

6-8 Months

2-3 Months

1-2 Months

0.5 Month

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

2 Months

Indore

1-1.5 Months

8 Months

2.5-3 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

Noida

2.5-3 Months

2-3 Months

2-4 Months

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

1-1.5 Months

0.5-1 Month

No Waiting

Key Takeaways

Maruti Grand Vitara Review

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of 1 month in most of the cities. While in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat it is available without any wait.

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has the highest waiting period among all compact SUVs. In Coimbatore, Faridabad and Indore the waiting time is up to a whopping 8 months.

Hyundai Creta

  • The Hyundai Creta is facing an average waiting time of 3 months in most of the cities. 

  • The Kia Seltos is readily available to buyers in Kolkata whereas in cities like New Delhi and Lucknow, you have to wait for up to 3 months to take the Kia home.

Honda Elevate

  • In cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kolkata you can drive home the Honda Elevate immediately. Other cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, and Patna, have a maximum wait period of 1 month. 

  • The Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, both are facing an average waiting time of upto 1 month. That said, Volkswagen Taigun is more readily available in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghaziabad. 

  • You can drive home the MG Astor immediately in ten cities including New Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. That said, buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait the maximum of up to 4 months to get the MG SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

