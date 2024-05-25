Published On May 25, 2024 12:01 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta EV

Both models are expected to share a similar powertrain, along with some features too

The Kia EV3 has been showcased globally and it is the smallest offering yet based on the E-GMP platform for dedicated EVs. By size, it falls into the compact SUV category at 4,300mm long. In India, both Hyundai and Kia are planning to bring EVs in this segment, and while Kia has revealed its compact electric offering (EV3) for the global markets, the details of the Hyundai Creta EV are yet to be disclosed.

However, since Hyundai and Kia are sister brands, and share more than just platforms, we think that the Hyundai Creta EV will be borrowing these 5 things from the Kia EV3.

Interior Design

Unlike shared products of brands like Maruti and Toyota, which have the exact same cabins save for the themes, Hyundai and Kia try to make a clear distinction in the cabins of their shared products. But, even after making changes to the design of the dashboard, screen setup, and centre console, you can still tell that the sibling models have a lot of similarities.

We have seen this particularly in the case of Creta-Seltos, and IONIQ 5-EV6, and we do expect to see the same in the Creta EV-EV3. Where the Creta EV will get a different theme for its cabin, along with slightly different shapes around the dashboard, but overall, it will feature the same design elements like dual-integrated screens, sleek AC vents, a similar sliding centre console, and the overall layout of the cabin will not be that different. However, the India-spec Creta EV may not be as premium as the Kia EV3.

Features

Since both the Kia EV3 and the Hyundai Creta EV will lay in the same segment, their features will also be similar. Yes, there will be a few features which one will offer over the other, but the features common between the two will be many.

We expect the Creta EV to also get dual 12.3-inch displays (infotainment touchscreen and driver’s display), touch-input automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ambient lighting, cruise control, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and a panoramic sunroof, from the feature list of the Kia EV3. Features like a 12-inch heads-up display might be exclusive to the EV3.

Safety and ADAS

The Kia EV3 also comes with level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), and since both the Creta and Seltos share the same ADAS setup, the Creta EV can also come equipped with the ADAS setup of the EV3.

This setup includes features like forward collision warning, rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Other safety features like the number of airbags, electronic stability control, 360-view camera and front and rear parking sensors are likely to be the same as well.

Battery Pack & Range

Globally, the Kia EV3 comes with two battery pack options: a 58.3 kWh unit and an 81.4 kWh unit. But, EV3 in India will come with the smaller 58.3 kWh battery pack, as the bigger one will not be feasible in terms of cost. Thus, we expect the Creta EV to get the same battery as well.

This battery pack comes in a front wheel drive setup, and is expected to offer a WLTP claimed range of over 400 km.

Performance

The aforementioned battery pack of the Kia EV3 is paired with an electric motor which churns out 204 PS and 283 Nm. The Creta EV is expected to get the same single-motor setup. In the EV3, this powertrain is good enough for a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 7.5 seconds and a top-speed of 170 kmph.

However, given that Hyundai will have to make it more affordable than the EV3, we might even get a lower performance tuning for the India-spec Creta EV. In turn, this might be better for the overall range of the compact electric SUV.

Expected Price

The Hyundai Creta EV is due to be launched sometime next year at an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Its camouflaged test units have been spied testing multiple times in India, and it will be a direct rival to the MG ZS EV, and the Tata Curvv EV.

