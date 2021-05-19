Isuzu D-Max vs Mid-Size SUVs: What Do The Prices Say?

Modified On May 19, 2021 01:11 PM By Sonny for Isuzu D-Max

We find out how the new prices of the only pickup in the market fare against popular SUVs

The Isuzu D-Max pickup has returned to the Indian market with a BS6 diesel engine, a new 1.9-litre unit that produces 163PS and 360Nm. It’s available with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the variant, as well as a 4x4 drivetrain. The rest of the car, in terms of design and features, is quite similar to the one that was on sale in 2019. Still, the BS6 update has led to a significant price hike, positioning it against premium SUVs and well-equipped variants of other mid-size SUVs.

Since the Isuzu D-Max continues to be the only pickup offering available to private buyers, it offers a unique experience. But how does it fare against similarly priced SUVs? Let’s find out:

Isuzu D-Max Tata Harrier Jeep Compass MG Hector Hyundai Tucson Mahindra XUV500 Hi-Lander 4x2 MT - Rs 17.05 lakh XT - Rs 16.86 lakh Smart - Rs 17.39 lakh W9 - Rs 17.27 lakh XT Plus - Rs 17.66 lakh XZ - Rs 18.16 lakh W9 AT - Rs 18.48 lakh Sport - Rs 18.69 lakh Sharp - Rs 18.85 lakh W11(O) - Rs 18.80 lakh XZ+/ XZA - Rs 19.41 lakh V-Cross Z 4x2 AT - Rs 20.06 lakh XZA+ - Rs 20.61 lakh Longitude(O) - Rs 20.49 lakh W11(O)AT - Rs 20.03 lakh V-Cross Z 4x4 MT - Rs 21.07 lakh Limited(O) - Rs 22.49 lakh V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT - Rs 24.59 lakh S - Rs 24.49 lakh GL(O) AT - Rs 24.62 lakh Limited(O) 4x4 AT - Rs 26.29 lakh GLS AT - Rs 25.96 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Takeaways

The D-Max V-Cross, Compass and Tucson are the only models here to offer 4WD variants while the Harrier, Hector, and XUV500 are available only with front-wheel drive. Also, since the Isuzu is a diesel-only offering, we’re only comparing prices of the diesel variants of the SUVs.

The price of the entry-level D-Max Hi-Lander is similar to the mid-spec variants of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, and MG Hector. However, the Isuzu pickup cannot compete with these SUVs in terms of cabin comforts. The Isuzu’s only advantage is that it can carry a lot more stuff than its comfier rivals and as for its ruggedness, it can only be proven in a head-to-head road test.

Also read: If You Own An SUV You Can Get A Massive Discount On The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander

The price difference between the more utilitarian Hi-Lander variant and the comfier V-Cross Z trim is a whopping Rs 3 lakh! The extra money gets you a 6-speed automatic transmission and a lot more features, including LED lighting, a rear view camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It looks better too with a chrome grille and alloy wheels.

Buyers have the choice of the top-spec diesel-manual variants of the Hector, Harrier, and XUV500 for less than the price of the V-Cross Z automatic. These SUVs offer a lot more features, comforts and technology, especially the MG, which doesn’t come with diesel-automatic.

The Harrier and Hector also have three-row versions known as the Safari and Hector Plus respectively. MG adds a premium of around Rs 50,000 for the 7-seater SUV while Tata can charge around a lakh. With the third row of seats folded down, the Safari and Hector Plus also offer more boot space than their five-seater versions. These models would also be better equipped while priced similar to the D-Max V-Cross Z.

For an extra lakh, Isuzu will offer the V-Cross Z with 4WD but with the 6-speed manual transmission instead. Still, that makes it the most affordable 4x4 option after the Mahindra Thar, with usable rear seats and the only one with a cargo bay.

The V-Cross Z 4x4 is pricier than the top-spec diesel-auto variants of the Harrier and XUV500. One can also have the one-above-base variant of the Jeep Compass for a lower price and it offers a far more premium cabin experience.

Isuzu has priced the top-spec D-Max V-Cross pickup at Rs 24.59 lakh, a premium of over Rs 3.5 lakh over the previous trim. For the extra cash, you get a 6-speed automatic transmission with the 4x4 drivetrain, and this Prestige variant also offers more equipment. It gets additional features such as traction control, hill descent control, leather seats, cruise control, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

The top-spec Isuzu pickup is slightly more expensive than the top-spec Jeep Compass diesel-manual and only Rs 3,000 cheaper than the entry-level Hyundai Tucson. Both the SUVs offer way more in terms of cabin comfort, but their 4x4 diesel-automatic variants are far more expensive. Also, the D-Max V-Cross will be a more hardcor off-roader than the Tucson and more practical for adventures than the Compass thanks to the cargo bay.

In most cases, the Isuzu pickup will only appeal to those who need the extra cargo area and are willing to pay the premium for it while sacrificing some modern cabin comforts available in SUVs. That said, it also caters to off-roading enthusiasts as its 4x4 manual and automatic options are more affordable than any SUV here.

Read More on : D-Max Automatic