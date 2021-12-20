Toyota Hilux Spotted In India During TVC Ad Shoot

Published On Dec 20, 2021 12:39 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The Hilux will rival the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the lifestyle pickup truck segment

Spotted undisguised ahead of its expected launch in early 2022.

Going by the spy shots, it gets LED DRLs, a large front grille, heavy wheel-arch cladding, LED tail lights, and the Fortuner’s alloys.

Could be offered in Hilux and Hilux Revo variants; the former being the more premium one.

Expected to feature multiple airbags, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control.

Should get 150PS 2.4-litre and 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engines, possibly paired with 6-speed manual and automatic.

The smaller engine could get rear-wheel drive, while the bigger mill could go with 4WD.

The upcoming Toyota Hilux has been spotted during a TVC ad shoot, indicating its imminent launch. The lifestyle pickup truck has been spotted undisguised ahead of its expected launch in January 2022. It was earlier expected to launch by Diwali 2021.

The Hilux shares its underpinnings with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. However, the pickup will be longer than both, due to its loading bay. Going by the images, it looks the same as the one sold in our neighbouring countries. The.LED DRLs, bi-beam LED headlamps, chrome-surround for the large grille, and a roof-mounted antenna, all look the same as seen on the one in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.

The side profile looks quite dominating with heavy wheel-arch cladding and the Fortuner’s (possibly 18-inch) alloy wheels. The rear profile gets chromed-detailed rear bumper, ‘3’ shaped LED tail lights, and boot-lid mounted stop lamps.

This Hilux seems to be accessorized, as we can see the front bumper protectors, side step, door cladding, sunshades, fender-mounted blind-spot mirrors, and a rollbar. Toyota is expected to offer a variety of accessories along with the pickup, including some for off-roading and some for better styling.

While the cabin can’t be seen here, it could borrow many elements from the Innova and Fortuner. It could be offered in two variants - Hilux and Hilux Revo - the former being the premium of the two. A similar scenario was recently done by Isuzu, where it launched the more premium D-Max V-Cross and the basic Hi-Lander.

It is expected to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start-stop, automatic AC, cruise control, and powered driver’s seat. The safety is expected to be covered by multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and hill start/descent assist.

The Hilux is expected to be powered by two diesel engines: the Innova’s 150PS 2.4-litre and the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre. Transmission options could include 6-speed manual and automatic for both the mills.

If such is the scene, then the Innova’s engine with RWD (rear-wheel-drive) is likely to go for the lower-specced variants. The bigger engine with 4WD could be limited to the range-topping variants. In the case of 4WD, it should get traction control, High (H4) and Low (L4) range, and an electronic locking differential.

The Toyota Hilux will be locally made and is expected to retail between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the Isuzu D-Max is priced from Rs 18.31 lakh to Rs 25.84 lakh.