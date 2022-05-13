Published On May 13, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Toyota Hilux

The jacked-up suspension and cosmetic modifications give it a rugged look

The pickup truck segment in India is still in its nascent stage, and hasn’t been explored to the full extent by the carmakers here. Nonetheless, it's a segment with endless potential for modifications and Bimbra 4x4 has done just that. The Gurgaon-based modders specialise in customising 4x4 vehicles through a vast range of accessories and performance products. Their most recent project comes in the form of a couple of modified Toyota Hilux pickup trucks.

Vehicle 1:

With the front bumper reworked and replaced with a Hamer king series unit, and the ride height jacked up using a 2-inch lift kit, there’s no denying the aggressive outlook of this modified Hilux. The front bumper now gets heavy-duty shackles along with integrated LED fog lights, front parking sensors, indicators and DRLs.

The rear bumper, too, has been reworked and now gets a Hamer Mx 204 block with a Hamer tow ball and integrated reverse sensors, LED reversing lights and a tow hook. The trailer packs a Line-X overlip bed liner and Hamer warrior roll bar, topped off with a tailgate spoiler for a sportier look. It even gets a rear Aeroklas lockable luggage box with a capacity of 245 litres.

The suspension setup has also been reworked as part of the lift kit. So the Profender lift kit includes an upper control arm, front coil springs, adjustable gas shocks and extra leaf springs.

Move to the side and the first thing you’ll notice are the BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels from Fuel. To make ingress and egress easier, Bimbra has equipped it with Hamer shadow side steps. Other changes to the side profile include door visors and de-chromed side mirrors.

The pickup even gets a Hamer underbody protection kit to safeguard the underpinnings when the going gets tough.

Vehicle 2:

The ethos of both the vehicles is identical; a proper rugged pickup truck. The two share similarities, but there are few different mods like a different Hamer Mx 201 rear bumper (compatible with reverse parking sensors), Hamer Sm102 side steps, Hamer titanium roll bar integrated with LED brake lights, Hamer automatic roller shutter with deck LED light, and a Line-X underlip bedliner. It also gets similar BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres and central locking for the tailgate.

The standard Hilux is offered with a 204PS 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual (420Nm) or a 6-speed automatic (500Nm), both paired to a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.

