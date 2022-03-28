Toyota Hilux Launch Delayed

Published On Mar 28, 2022 02:55 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The pre-launch bookings were stopped back in February and are yet to restart

As per Toyota, the prices were set to be announced in March, and deliveries were to commence from April.

We’re now expecting the launch to happen in April or May.

It will be available in STD and High variants.

It will Get the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearboxes and a standard 4WD.

It features an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control.

The launch of the Toyota Hilux has been delayed as the manufacturer was earlier set to reveal the prices in March. Toyota revealed the lifestyle pickup and commenced its pre-launch bookings in January. However, the manufacturer temporarily halted its bookings in February and is yet to restart it.

In response to our query regarding this, Toyota responded, “We are doing our best to ensure the bookings reopen at the soonest possible opportunity to minimize any impact. Beyond this, we are unable to share any specifics.”

The Toyota Hilux is a lifestyle pickup that shares its underpinnings with the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. It will be 30 percent localized and assembled at Toyota’s facility in Karnataka. There will be two variants on offer: STD (standard) and High.

The Hilux is powered by the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. It gets 4WD as standard with a low-range transfer case, electronic differential lock, automatic limited-slip differential, and a water wading depth of 700mm.

The lifestyle pickup features full LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered driver’s seat, seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera.

The Hilux is expected to retail from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), serving as a premium alternative to the only other pickup in India – the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.