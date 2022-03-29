English | हिंदी

Toyota Glanza And Maruti Baleno CNG Variants Incoming Soon

Modified On Mar 29, 2022 01:31 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

  • 27441 Views
  • Write a comment

Both will demand around a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants

maruti baleno

  • Both share the 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the Dzire, which recently got CNG. 

  • The Dzire CNG produces 77PS and 98.5Nm, which is 13PS and 14.5Nm less than the petrol engine. 

  • To offer a fuel economy of around 30 km/kg. 

  • The CNG is likely to be offered with the mid-spec and second-to-top trims. 

The Toyota Glanza and Maruti Baleno will soon be offered with an optional CNG. Both the premium hatchbacks received a facelift recently, which gave them a refreshed design, new features, and updated powertrains. 

The Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza share their 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the Dzire, which recently got the CNG option. The Dzire’s CNG variants produce 77PS (13PS less) and 98.5Nm (14.5Nm less) and are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Similar specifications should be seen on the hatchbacks as well. 

toyota glanza

The Dzire CNG offers a claimed mileage of 31.12km/kg. The Baleno and Glanza CNG are likely to offer similar fuel economy figures, mostly around 30 km/kg. 

Since manufacturers are now offering CNG with the mid-spec or range-topping variants, we can expect something similar here. Maruti could offer CNG with the Baleno’s mid-spec Delta and second-to-top Zeta variants. Similarly, Toyota could go with the Glanza’s S and G variants. 

The CNG variants are expected to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over their corresponding petrol variants. Currently, there are no rivals for the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Baleno CNG. However, Tata Altroz might get the cleaner fuel option, since the Tigor and Tiago are offered with CNG – all three models have the same 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 32% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Baleno In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
  • Maruti Alto 2022
    Maruti Alto 2022
    Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2022
  • ORA R2
    ORA R2
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV
    Rs.14.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Glanza And Maruti Baleno CNG Variants Incoming Soon
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience