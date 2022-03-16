Published On Mar 16, 2022 10:40 AM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno

Toyota has tried to give the Baleno-based Glanza its own identity with the latest range of updates

It is quite common for different carmakers to share models as part of partnerships and alliances. Sometimes, the shared model is exactly the same across the two brands with the only difference being the badges. That was the case with the first iteration of the Toyota Glanza based on the Maruti Baleno. Now, both hatchbacks have undergone a significant update and have been launched less than a month apart. They still get the same features, powertrains and the variant division. But the Glanza is no longer just a cross-badged Baleno. Let’s look at the main differences between these two premium hatchbacks:

1. Grille

The biggest change for the updated Glanza is that it has its own unique front end styling to differentiate it from the new Baleno.

The Toyota hatchback gets a slimmer and simpler grille design with a single strip of chrome, interrupted only by the company’s badge in the centre.

Meanwhile, the Baleno debuts Maruti’s new Nexa design language, which is most apparent in the grille design with the hexagonal pattern.

2. Front bumper

The Glanza’s front bumper seems to have a sportier looking air dam and black cladding extending from the top of the air dam to the chin.

The Baleno’s bumper features horizontal slats in the air dam, which connects to the fog lamp housing on either end of the front bumper. The Baleno’s bumper styling looks more premium than sporty.

3. Headlights

Both the Baleno and Glanza have the same headlight design, but the light signature is different for both. While the top-spec Maruti model features a three-part LED daytime running light, the Toyota hatchback has an L-shaped LED DRL.

4. Alloy wheels

Another exterior visual difference between the two hatchbacks is the alloy wheel design. While they’re both 16-inch wheels, each gets a distinctive pattern, with the Glanza having a 4-split-spoke appearance, and the Baleno wheels looking like a 5-split-spoke design.

5. Interior colour theme

The dashboard design and feature-set for the new Glanza is identical to that of the new Baleno. However, there is a slight difference in colours. While the Maruti hatchback adds blue to the mostly black cabin, Toyota chooses to offer a beige and black cabin.

6. Standard warranty package

Now, this is not a difference in the cars themselves, but rather a distinction offered by the brands. This was the main differentiation between the two hatchbacks when they looked exactly alike. Toyota offers the Glanza with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty as standard, while Maruti offers the Baleno with a 2-year/40,000km warranty. For this added value, the otherwise identically equipped Glanza charges a small premium over the Baleno.

The new Maruti Baleno is currently priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, while the new Glanza’s prices range between Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi prices).

With these added differences between the two, the Glanza is likely to attract buyers for more than just the better warranty package and also for the appeal of its differentiated design.

