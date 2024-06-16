Published On Jun 16, 2024 01:01 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz

The Baleno and Glanza are also readily available for buyers in some of the cities on our list

Planning to buy a premium hatchback this June? Depending on your location, you might encounter extended waiting times, especially for the Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20. So before you book a premium hatchback, check out the waiting periods in the top 20 cities of India.

City Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Hyundai i20 / i20 N Line Toyota Glanza New Delhi 0.5-1 month 2 months 2 months 3-4 months Bengaluru 1 week 2 months 3 months 1-2 months Mumbai 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months Hyderabad 0.5-1 month 2 months 2-3 months / 2.5-3 months 1-2 months Pune 1-1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months / 3 months 2 months Chennai 1-2 months 2 months 3 months 2 months Jaipur 1 month 2 months 2-3 months / 2.5-3 months 1-2 months Ahmedabad No waiting 1-2 months 3 months 2 months Gurugram 0.5-1 month 2 months 2.5 months / 2.5-3 months 1-2 months Lucknow 0.5-1 month 2 months 2 months No waiting Kolkata 1-1.5 months 2 months 2-2.5 months / 2.5-3 months 2 months Thane 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 3 months Surat No waiting 2 months 3 months 5-6 months Ghaziabad 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months No waiting Chandigarh 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 2-3 months / 2.5-3 months No waiting Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 3 months 2-4 months Patna 0.5-1 month 1-2 months 2 months 1-3 months Faridabad 1 month 2 months 3 months 3 months Indore 2 weeks 2 months 2-3 months / 2.5-3 months 2 months Noida 1 month 2 months 2-2.5 months / 2.5-3 months No waiting

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Baleno is experiencing an average waiting time of one month across most cities of India. However people living in Bengaluru and Indore can take the delivery of their car in two weeks. Also, Maruti’s premium hatchback is readily available for delivery in Surat and Ahmedabad.

The Tata Altroz is witnessing an average waiting period of up to 2 months across most cities this June. Although customers in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Patna might get the delivery of the car in just a month.

Both Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are facing an average waiting time of two and a half months. In cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Indore, you will have to wait for up to 3 months for both versions of the i20.

Though the average waiting time for the Maruti Baleno-based Toyota Glanza is around 2 months, its maximum waiting period stretches up to 6 months in Surat. Those who will book the Glanza in Coimbatore will also have to wait for up to 4 months to get the delivery of the car. However if you reside in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, and Noida, there’s no waiting period on the Glanza.

Disclaimer: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest dealer for more details.

