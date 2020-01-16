Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied. Likely To Launch In 2020

Published On Jan 16, 2020 05:15 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

We expect Toyota to add a sunroof to the mix with the facelifted model

The Fortuner facelift was spotted testing in Thailand.

Likely to feature revised styling elements inside-out.

Could get a sunroof this time around

Will continue to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavor, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the upcoming MG D90.

Toyota’s full-size SUV, the Fortuner , has been on sale in India since 2016 and is due for a mid-life update. We have now got our hands on the very first snap shots of the facelifted SUV that was recently spied in Thailand.

Even though the test mule was heavily camouflaged, its revised design and styling elements can still be made out. The three-slat grille and bumper seems to be inspired by Toyota’s RAV4 SUV. Apart from the grille, the refreshed Fortuner could also sport updated LED headlamps with LED DRLs along with updated elements in the tail lamps. Its side profile is expected to remain largely unchanged except for the addition of newly designed alloy wheels.

Also Read: BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Loses 2.8-litre Diesel Option

As far as the interiors of the Fortuner facelift are concerned, not much is known at the moment. However, it is expected to feature a more upmarket cabin with newer upholstery and an updated infotainment system that could support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also expected to feature a sunroof with this update if not a large panoramic unit.

Under the hood, the India-spec Fortuner facelift is likely to be offered with the same set of engines as the pre-facelift model, albeit with BS6 compliance. The BS4 Fortuner is currently offered with a 2.7-litre petrol along with a 2.8-litre diesel, both available with manual and automatic transmission options.

We expect the facelifted Fortuner to come to our shores later this year. It could get a slight price hike owing to the updates and will continue to rival the Ford Endeavor, Mahindra Alturas G4, Honda CR-V, Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan and the upcoming MG D90 .

Image Source

Read More on : Fortuner Automatic