Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied. Looks Sportier Than Current Model

Modified On Apr 08, 2020 03:16 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

Gets a redesigned front end; updated interior expected

The Fortuner facelift is expected to be officially unveiled in mid-2020.

Leaked images reveal a new front end design that follows a similar theme to other Toyota SUVs.

It gets sharper headlamps and sportier bumpers.

India-spec Fortuner facelift is expected to offer the same BS6 engine options.

Toyota is likely to launch the new Fortuner in India by the end of 2020.

The current-gen Toyota Fortuner has been on sale in India since 2016 and the full-size SUV is long due a facelift. After being spied wearing camouflage in Thailand, we have our first undisguised look at the new Fortuner in these leaked images.

The updated front end of the Fortuner seems to bring it up to date with modern design trends. The new front end has a smaller grille, a bigger air dam and sharper LED headlamp units. Its rear end is also expected to feature minor cosmetic changes yet to be seen. The leaked image only suggests updated taillamps and a new rear bumper. It gets new alloy wheels too.

Details regarding the interior of the facelifted Fortuner are not known. It is expected to receive updated upholstery and cabin layout with a new touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The global model will likely offer multiple petrol and diesel engine options but the India-spec facelift is expected to stick with the current set of BS6 compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines.

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied. Likely To Launch In 2020

Toyota is expected to premiere the SUVs new look in mid-2020 in Thailand and bring it to India towards the end of the year. It will likely attract a premium over the current Fortuner whose prices have not increased even after the BS6 update, still retailing between Rs 28.18 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu mu-X, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and the upcoming MG Gloster.

