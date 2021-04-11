Top India Car News Of The Week : Citroen C5 Aircross Launched, Hyundai Alcazar Unveiled And Driven, New Mahindra XUV700 Announced And More

Published On Apr 11, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

This week we saw Citroen’s debut, previewed the Alcazar and got an update regarding the XUV500

Citroen C5 Aircross Launched

Citroen makes its debut in India with the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV. It comes in as a rival to the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan and the range-topping variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. Head here for pricing and other details.

Hyundai Alcazar Unveiled And Driven

Hyundai has finally unveiled the Alcazar, a three-row SUV based on the Creta. Its engine options and some highlights have also been revealed ahead of the launch. We got to see a prototype of it and also had a chance to drive it. Here’s our first look review of the Alcazar.

Mahindra XUV700 Announced; Will Succeed The XUV500

Mahindra has given us two very important updates this past week. The carmaker has announced the XUV700 (codenamed W601) which will be a successor and a more premium alternative to the ageing XUV500. Here are all the details you should know. But XUV500’s chapter in the market is not over yet.

Mahindra To Bring Back The XUV500 Moniker In A New Avatar

It won’t be the end of the road for the XUV500 brand name. The carmaker is likely to launch a new 5-seater SUV which will bear the XUV500 name. It will be smaller than the upcoming XUV700 and a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Here are all the details.

2021 Skoda Octavia Production Commences

Skoda has commenced the production of the new-generation Octavia, ahead of its launch this month. The updated sedan will get a new turbo-petrol engine, a fresh design, a completely revamped interior and more features. Here’s everything you need to know.

BMW 6-Series GT Launched

BMW has launched the facelifted 6-Series GT with cosmetic enhancements inside and out, and new technology onboard. It gets three engine options including a 265PS 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Here are all the changes found onboard.

GMC Hummer EV Revealed

The iconic bad boy Hummer makes a comeback, but in a modern electric avatar. It comes in both SUV and pickup versions. The Hummer EV will be available with two-motor and three-motor setups, the latter version offering a torque of over 15,000Nm! Here’s everything you need to know.

