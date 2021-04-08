Hyundai’s Three-row SUV Unveiled: Meet The Alcazar

Modified On Apr 08, 2021 12:47 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

It is the brand’s most powerful offering in India with a 159PS 2.0-litre petrol engine

The Alcazar is a three-row SUV based on the Creta.

It gets a different grille, added length (2,760mm wheelbase), and redesigned rear end over the Creta.

It comes with two engines: 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS diesel, both with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Features six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ventilated front seats.

Alcazar gets both 6- and 7-seater layouts, the former with captain seats for the middle row.

Expected to launch in early-May from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its latest offering: the Alcazar. The three-row SUV is based on the already popular Creta compact SUV but it gets a distinct exterior with a new grille as well as a redesigned and elongated rear end.

Hyundai has also extended the wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats. It is 150mm longer than the Creta, which measures 2,610mm. The Alcazar will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, with the former getting tip-and-tumble captain seats with a slide function for access to the third row. The third row seats also come with recline functionality and can be split-fold 50:50 to make room for luggage.

Under the hood, the Alcazar is offered with two engines: 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units. The petrol engine is the same as the Elantra and Tucson, but it’s been uprated to produce 159PS and 191Nm while the diesel engine is the same as the Creta’s with 115PS and 250Nm. Both engines will be available with the option of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. You additionally get three drive modes: Eco, City And Sport.

The Alcazar shares many of its features with the Creta. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging. The 6-seater version has a console armrest between the middle row’s captain seats. The third row gets its own AC vents and charging ports. There are trays behind the front seats for the middle-row passengers. It, however, misses out on the Creta’s panoramic sunroof. The Alcazar will additionally offer a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring and a larger digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai is expected to launch the Alcazar in May in a possible price range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an alternative to the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Safari.