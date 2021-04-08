2021 BMW 6 Series GT Launched In India At Rs 67.90 Lakh

Published On Apr 08, 2021 02:00 PM By Rohit for BMW 6 Series

The facelifted 6 Series GT is available in two trims: Luxury Line and M Sport.

It gets one petrol and two diesel engine options, with a standard 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Features on board include wireless charging, four-zone climate control, and dual 12.3-inch screens up front.

The facelifted 6 Series GT is priced from Rs 67.90 lakh to Rs 77.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

BMW has launched the locally produced facelifted 6 Series GT in India. It is available in three variants: 630i M Sport, 620d Luxury Line, and 630d M Sport, priced from Rs 67.90 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Here’s the complete variant-wise price list:

Variant Old Price New Price* Difference Petrol 630i Luxury Line Rs 65.90 lakh Discontinued -- 630i M Sport (new) -- Rs 67.90 lakh -- Diesel 620d Luxury Line Rs 66.50 lakh Rs 68.90 lakh +Rs 2.40 lakh 630d M Sport Rs 77 lakh Rs 77.90 lakh +Rs 90,000

*introductory, ex-showroom

The facelifted 6 Series GT is pricier than the pre-facelift model by up to Rs 2.40 lakh. BMW has axed the previously offered Luxury Line variant of the petrol-powered 6 Series GT and now offers it in the top-spec M Sport, making it costlier by Rs 2 lakh.

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the 2021 6 Series GT gets a wider and taller grille with vertical chrome slats as seen on latest BMW models. It also comes with sleeker LED headlamps and new adaptive laser lights with a cornering and anti-dazzling function as well as a revised front bumper. On the sides, it looks pretty similar to the pre-facelift version with the typical sloping roofline, albeit it now rides on a new set of alloy wheels (ranging between 18- and 19-inches). At the rear, it gets a new 3D LED tail lamp design in the signature BMW L-shape. The M Sport package also gets a slightly redesigned rear faux diffuser, which is still in a contrasting gloss black colour.

Under the hood, the facelifted 6 Series GT gets both the petrol and diesel engines as follows:

Engine Power Torque Transmission 2.0-litre petrol (630i) 258PS 400Nm 8-speed automatic 2.0-litre diesel (620d) 190PS 400Nm 8-speed automatic 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel (630d) 265PS 620Nm 8-speed automatic

It also gets five drive modes: Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro, and Adaptive.

BMW has loaded the facelifted 6 Series GT with a digital driver’s display as well as a touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Android Auto too (both measuring 12.3-inches), ambient lighting, wireless charging, and a dual-pane panoramic glass sunroof. It also gets four-zone climate control, two touchscreens at the rear (both measuring 10.25-inches), and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety features on board include multiple airbags, cornering brake control, ABS with brake assist, and vehicle stability control.

The BMW 6 Series GT has no direct rivals as such but it takes on the recently launched facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class in India. BMW is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh to those who book the facelifted 6 Series GT online until the end of April 2021.

