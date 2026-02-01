Top Car Launches Expected In February 2026, Includes Some Exciting EVs

February 2026 is shaping up to be another busy month for the Indian automotive industry, with a mix of electric vehicles, premium SUVs, and global nameplates lined up for debuts or launches. From mass-market EVs to luxury SUVs, the second month of the year will have something for almost every kind of buyer. Here’s a look at all the cars expected to arrive in February 2026:

Toyota Ebella EV

Expected Price: From Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV marks Toyota’s entry into the mass-market electric SUV space in India and is essentially a rebadged Maruti e Vitara with subtle cosmetic tweaks. Positioned as a sleeker and more rounded alternative, the Ebella differentiates itself with revised bumpers, pixel-style LED lighting elements and a cleaner overall design.

Inside, it mirrors the e Vitara’s premium cabin, packing dual digital displays, ventilated seats, premium materials and a strong safety suite that includes all your essential safety features and even Level-2 ADAS.

Offered with two battery pack options delivering a claimed range of up to 543 km, the Ebella will also be available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental scheme, potentially lowering the up-front purchase cost. All details of the electric SUV have already been revealed, and you can check out our detailed report to know more about it.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

An EV that was expected to be launched in early 2025 is expected to finally be launched in February 2025. The e Vitara was fully revealed at the Auto Expo 2025, and since EV buyers have been kept in the waiting line for its launch.

Similar to the Ebella, top amenities include an all-digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, up to seven airbags, and Level-2 ADAS. Powertrain specifications remain the same as the Ebella SUV, featuring two battery packs and a claimed range of over 500 km.

In the Bharat NCAP, the e Vitara was tested, and it passed with flying colours. To know more details about the electric SUV, including its delivery timeline and buying options in detail, head over to this story.

MG Majestor

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Majestor is set to become the brand’s new flagship SUV in India, with its official India debut scheduled for February 12, 2026. Essentially a heavily refreshed and more premium iteration of the MG Gloster, the Majestor brings a sharper, more aggressive design highlighted by a massive blacked-out grille, vertically stacked lighting elements and a rugged stance.

While the interior is yet to be revealed, spy shots suggest an all-new dashboard layout, upgraded upholstery and the option of both six- and seven-seat configurations. Feature highlights are expected to include dual digital screens, massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and Level-2 ADAS.

Powering the Majestor will likely be the familiar 2-litre diesel and twin-turbo diesel engines from the Gloster, with rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options. Positioned above the Gloster, the MG Majestor is expected to be priced from around Rs 50 lakh and will take on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

The Majestor will mainly look to provide tougher competition to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner. Want to know more about the Majestor? Check out this story.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is set to arrive as the most powerful iteration of the X3 in India, with BMW confirming its launch for February 16, 2026. Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility, it will be offered exclusively in the fully loaded M Sport Pro package and is powered by a 255 PS 2-litre twin-turbo petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. While it retains the familiar muscular stance of the standard X3, the M Sport Pro package adds sportier design elements, premium cabin touches and a long list of features including BMW’s Curved Display, Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats and Level-2 ADAS.

With a 0–100 kmph time of around 6 seconds, the X3 30 makes for a perfect car for those looking for a strong brand name, performance, luxury and practicality. All details about the upcoming BMW SUV can be found here.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line marks the brand’s re-entry into the premium three-row SUV space in India and now stands as its flagship offering, positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. Essentially a longer, seven-seat version of the Tiguan, the Tayron R-Line features sharper styling, connected LED lighting elements, and overall, a clean yet modern design.

Inside, it offers a minimalist cabin with a large 15-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, premium upholstery and added practicality thanks to a usable third row and a sliding, reclining second row. Top feature highlights include ventilated, heated and massaging front seats, three-zone climate control, a heads-up display, ambient lighting and a comprehensive ADAS suite.

The Tayron R-Line gets a familiar 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with AWD and a 7-speed DCT. It directly takes on the Skoda Kodiaq and the Toyota Fortuner. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming 7-seater SUV.

We can also expect some surprise launches and reveals in February, along with the cars mentioned above. February could potentially be a key month in the EV space with the launch of the Ebella and e Vitara. Which launch are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.

