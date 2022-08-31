Modified On Aug 31, 2022 08:44 AM By Tarun for Maruti Grand Vitara

This month, we’ll see the launch of new hybrid and an all-electric SUVs

In the month of September, we’ll witness three important launches from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Mahindra, while Korean sister brands Hyundai and Kia will be bringing in the sportier variants of their subcompact SUVs and so will Mahindra. So, here are all the models that we’ll be seeing this month:

2022 Maruti Grand Vitara

Expected Price - Rs 9.5 lakh onwards

Rivals - Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and MG Astor

Following the Hyryder, Maruti is also going to debut the 2022 Grand Vitara by mid-September. The new Maruti Grand Vitara shares its underpinnings, hybrid petrol engines and even the all-wheel drivetrain (optional with the mild-hybrid) with the Hyryder. However, both have some differences with regard to styling, variants and features. We’re expecting the Grand Vitara to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Expected Price - Rs 15 lakh onwards

Rivals - Tata Nexon EV Prime, Tata Nexon EV Max

Mahindra is prepping its rival for the current best-selling EV in India, the Tata Nexon. The XUV400 EV will go on sale on September 8, while its deliveries will commence early next year. It is expected to be offered with multiple battery sizes which should deliver a range of around 450 kilometres. The XUV400 EV will be based on the XUV300 but with a redesigned boot and bumper, which will make it a 4.2-metre offering. With these specifications, it will be a tough contender to the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

Expected Price - Rs 12 lakh onwards

Rivals - Hyundai Venue N Line, Kia Sonet GT Line

Another launch from Mahindra’s stable might be the new ‘Sportz’ variant of the XUV300. The SUV maker had showcased a more powerful 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine at the 2020 Auto Expo which belts out 130PS. The subcompact SUV is finally getting the powertrain, which would make it the most powerful model in its segment. It would be the new range-topping variant with some cosmetic upgrades and minor feature upgrades.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Expected price - Rs 12 lakh onwards

Rivals - Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, Kia Sonet GT Line

Hyundai’s second N Line model will go on sale on September 6. The specifications, variants, and features of the Venue N Line have already been revealed and now we’re awaiting the prices. While it will use the same 1-litre turbo-petrol and DCT combination, the N Line will receive a different tuning for the engine and suspension. Other than that, there are several visual upgrades inside and out for a sportier avatar.

Kia Sonet X Line

Expected Price - Rs 12 lakh onwards

Rivals - Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, Hyundai Venue N Line, Tata Nexon Dark Edition

Kia’s giving the X Line treatment to the Sonet this month, which will include the addition of a matte shade and some other visual upgrades inside and out. The X Line will be based on the fully loaded top variant and could get some minor feature additions. There are no changes expected to be made to its powertrains.

BONUS

Toyota Hyryder

Expected Price - Rs 9.5 lakh onwards

Rivals - Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun

Toyota is all set to launch the Hyryder in the coming days, with which it will make its grand entry into the compact SUV segment. The Hyryder will come with strong-hybrid (first-in-segment) and mild-hybrid petrol engines, the former claiming to offer a class-leading 27.97kmpl. It’s another segment-first exclusive highlight will be the all-wheel drivetrain with the mild-hybrid manual variants. Its feature highlights include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen system with connected car technology, a digital driver display, and a panoramic sunroof.