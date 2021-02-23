Top 5 Differences Between The Tata Safari And Safari Adventure Edition

Published On Feb 23, 2021 05:52 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The Safari Adventure Edition is based on the range-topping XZ+ variant of the standard Safari

Tata has launched the third-generation Safari in India. It is based on the Harrier, only featuring an additional third row as its primary distinguishing element. The SUV borrows the Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine and its 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic options.

The new Safari comes in six variants: XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. You also have the Safari Adventure Edition based on the range-topping XZ+. Therefore, here, you get both manual and automatic transmission options, along with the choice of 6 and 7-seater configurations.

That out of the way, here are five ways the Safari Adventure Edition is distinct:

New Exterior Paint Scheme

The Safari Adventure Edition is available in exclusive Tropical Mist, which is essentially a green-teal shade.

Chrome Detailing Replaced By Blacked-Out Finishing

The Safari gets chrome detailing on the front grille, headlight covers, door handles, roof rails, and faux bash plates. However, on the Adventure Edition, all the chrome elements make way for a contrasting blacked-out finish. The ‘Safari’, inscribed on the bonnet, is unmistakable.

Different Colour For The Alloys

The Safari uses the same dual-tone alloy wheels that come with the Harrier, only an inch bigger in size. While the Safari Adventure Edition also continues with the same alloys, they get a special charcoal-grey finish.

New Dual-Tone Shade For The Interior

The cabin gets dual-tone Earthy Brown-Black upholstery with a wood-like finish on the dashboard. The steering wheel, inner door handles, and instrument cluster get Piano Black inserts. The rest of the layout is similar to that of the standard Safari variants.

Price (Of course)

The Adventure Edition is Rs 20,000 more than the top-spec XZ+. However, all the upgrades are only cosmetic and nothing more. The Safari Adventure Edition retails at Rs 20.20 lakh (for the manual variant) and Rs 21.45 lakh (for the automatic).

