Published On Dec 27, 2020

This year, we saw a few new generation upgrades and many new SUVs as well

The year 2020 marked the reign of COVID-19. Vehicle sales literally came down to zero for a couple of months and all manufacturers have experienced huge difficulties in reviving their sales. Many launches that were planned for 2020 were delayed. However, we still had a lot of exciting launches this year. Here are the top 10 big new car launches in the 20 Lakh budget that caught the attention of many buyers.

10. Volkswagen T-Roc

Price - Rs 19.99 lakh

Fuel Option - Turbo Petrol

Transmission - 7-speed DSG

Average Monthly Sales - 1000 Units

The Volkswagen T-Roc is currently sold out for 2020, since it is a CBU and only 1,000 units were allocated to India. In just 40 days, all the units were sold out. It gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. It came at a very high price point but still got instant popularity. The T-Roc should be reintroduced in 2021, but possibly through a CKD route.

9. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Price - Rs Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh

Fuel Option - Petrol

Transmission - 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

Average Monthly Sales - 3000 Units

Toyota entered the hotly contested sub-4m SUV space with the Urban Cruiser., However, it is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Urban Cruiser is the second vehicle to come from Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after the Glanza. It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine along with the same set of transmission as seen on the Maruti. However, there are certain cosmetic differences including a refreshed grille and a new angled bumper, making it look slightly distinct from the Brezza.

8. Tata Nexon EV

Price - Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh

Fuel Option - Electric

Transmission - Single Speed With Driving Modes

Average Monthly Sales - 200 Units

The Tata Nexon EV is currently among the most affordable long-range electric vehicles of India. Launched in January this year, it received attention from many traditional buyers as well. Its price difference is very less when compared to the ICE-powered Nexon and offers a decent claimed range of 312 kms.. Owing to the immense popularity of Nexon, its EV counterpart received a good response and in fact, it is the most selling EV in the country. It gets a 30.6 kWh battery pack that is good for 129PS and can produce up to 260Nm.

7. Fifth Generation Honda City

Price - Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh

Fuel Option - Petrol And Diesel

Transmission - 6-speed MT/CVT (Only Petrol)

Average Monthly Sales - 2500 Units

The new Honda City was launched in June and has managed to remain the best selling sedan in this segment for many months. The new generation model is bigger and roomier than the fourth generation, which is also on sale. It also gets many new features, continuing with the existing set of petrol and diesel engines. Also, its updated 1.5-litre i-VTEC now makes the City the most powerful sedan in the class.

6. New Hyundai Creta

Price - Rs 9.82 lakh to Rs 17.32 lakh

Fuel Option - Petrol, Turbo Petrol And Diesel

Transmission - 6-speed MT / CVT (Petrol) / 6-speed AT (Diesel) / 7-speed DCT (Turbo Petrol)

Average Monthly Sales - 10000 units

The new Hyundai Creta was launched back in March and garnered huge booking numbers even in the lockdown period. An average monthly sales of 10,000 units clearly shows the popularity. The new generation SUV got many segment first features along with a host of styling upgrades. You could choose between three different engine options and four transmission options. It gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

5. Nissan Magnite

Price - Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh

Fuel Option - Petrol and Turbo Petrol

Transmission - 5-speed MT/CVT (Only Turbo Petrol)

Nissan Magnite is among the latest launches in India, which again has caught many eyes. In just 15 days of launch, it crossed the 15,000 bookings mark. The Magnite comes at a highly competitive price loaded with many premium features and undercuts the prices of all the sub-4-metre SUVs by over a Lakh. People with a budget of Rs 6 lakhs can also check out this sub-4m SUV.

4. Tata Altroz

Price - Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh

Fuel option - Petrol and diesel

Transmission - 5-speed MT

Average Monthly Sales - 4000 units

Tata Altroz was the manufacturer’s big entry in the premium hatchback segment. It follows a distinctive styling and has a bold stance. Bits like the 90-degree doors, C-pillar door handles and the sharp lines do make it one of the best-looking hatchbacks. Altroz has received a 5-star safety rating making it the safest hatchback in the segment, which added further to its popularity. The Altroz gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine but no automatic transmission. Soon, it will also get a turbo petrol engine with a DCT that will widen the audience reach and appeal to more buyers.

3. Kia Sonet

Price - Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh

Fuel option - Petrol, Diesel And Turbo Petrol

Transmission - 5-speed MT / 6-speed MT (Turbo petrol and diesel) / 7-speed DCT (Turbo Petrol Only) / 6-speed iMT Clutchless manual (Turbo Petrol Only) / 6-speed AT (Diesel)

Average Monthly Sales - 10,000 units

Kia Sonet managed to record more than 6,000 bookings in a single day, breaking all the records. The Sonet comes with three engine options and five transmission options. There are many premium features found onboard like air purifier, electric sunroof, LED headlamps, wireless charging, connected car technology, front and rear parking sensors. Importantly, it also gets the iMT (Clutchless Manual Transmission) which is one of its kind.

2. Third-gen Hyundai i20

Price - Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh

Fuel option - Petrol, diesel and turbo petrol

Transmission - 5-speed MT And CVT (Petrol) / 6-speed MT (Diesel) / 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and 7-speed DCT (Turbo Petrol)

The fourth and another big launch from Hyundai this year is the new i20. The new generation got a sportier design, tons of new features and an exciting turbocharged petrol engine. In just 40 days of launch just a week ahead of Diwali, it garnered over 30,000 bookings. Despite being the costliest hatchback, there is more demand for its top-end variants. The new i20 gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for 120 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful hatchback in the segment as of now.

1. New Mahindra Thar

Price: Rs 11.90 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

Fuel Option : Petrol and diesel

Transmission - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT

Average Monthly Sales - 2500 units

The new Mahindra Thar made a comeback this year, becoming a complete blockbuster. Its waiting period has reached nearly 9-10 months and still, the booking numbers are increasing. The Thar gets a complete makeover with new engines and many premium features. It is available with a petrol and diesel engine now with the option of an automatic transmission as well. Mahindra really brought the Thar up to times as it comes with several comfort and safety features as well there are two roof options including a convertible soft top!

