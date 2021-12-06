HomeNew CarsNewsTop 10 Highest-Selling Cars Of November 2021
Top 10 Highest-Selling Cars Of November 2021

Published On Dec 06, 2021 10:19 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

With the list tilted in favour of hatchbacks and SUVs, two Maruti MPVs managed to grab a spot each

The car sales figures of November 2021 are out, and as one can expect, Maruti has continued to dominate the volumes. While seven of the ten cars were Marutis, Hyundai, Tata, and Kia managed to grab one spot each. Although the month-on-month (MoM) figures went down for most of the models, a few recorded an uptick in their numbers.

Here’s a look at the list:

Rank

Model

November 2021

November 2020

October 2021

1

Maruti Wagon R

16,853

16,256

12,335

2

Maruti Swift

14,568

18,498

9,180

3

Maruti Alto

13,812

15,321

17,389

4

Maruti Vitara Brezza

10,760

7,838

8,032

5

Hyundai Creta

10,300

12,017

6,455

6

Maruti Baleno

9,931

17,872

15,573

7

Tata Nexon

9,831

6,021

10,096

8

Maruti Eeco

9,571

11,183

10,320

9

Kia Seltos

8,859

9,205

10,488

10

Maruti Ertiga

8,752

9,557

12,923

Key Takeaways

  • The Maruti Wagon R was the best-selling model in November 2021, reporting 16,853 units sold. It’s one of the few models that also saw a jump in its Year-on-Year sales.

  • Maruti shipped over 14,000 units of the Swift, up by over 5,000 units than the previous month.

  • With a total of 13,812 units sold, the Alto’s figures went down by over 3,500 units compared to October 2021.

  • The Vitara Brezza was the best selling SUV that month, leading the Hyundai Creta by a small margin. Its November sales numbers were not only better than the previous month but they even beat those of November 2020.

  • Hyundai’s only model in the list, the Creta, has held its ground and bagged the fifth spot with 10,300 units shipped. It has witnessed the best MoM growth in this list and it wasn’t even among the top ten sellers in October 2021.

  • Even after witnessing a drop of over 5,000 units in sales numbers, the Maruti Baleno has managed to secure its spot among the top 10 models sold in November. Its sales were nearly half of the numbers recorded for November 2020.

  • Tata’s Nexon tailed the Maruti Baleno by 100 units and stood seventh on the monthly sales chart. Its MoM sales dropped by almost 300 units in November.

  • One of the two MPVs in the list, the Maruti Eeco, was the eighth highest seller of the month with 9,571 units. However, this was less than its numbers for October 2021 and lower than its sales for November 2020 too.

  • The Kia Seltos was ranked ninth, recording sales of 8,859 units, a drop of over 1,600 units from October.

  • Maruti shipped nearly 9,000 units of the Ertiga in November helping it stay in the top ten, albeit at the bottom spot. Its MoM figures dropped by more than 4,000 units compared to October 2021.

