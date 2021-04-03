  • Login / Register
Top 10 Diesel Automatic Cars That You Can Buy - Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Thar, Honda Amaze And More

Top 10 Diesel Automatic Cars That You Can Buy - Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Thar, Honda Amaze And More

Modified On Apr 03, 2021 09:07 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The list includes a hatchback, a jeep, three sedans, a six SUVs

There are around 10 diesel automatic cars in the price range of Rs 8 lakh - Rs 20 lakh. The list includes a hatchback, three sedans, a jeep, and as many as six SUVs.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / Aura

Engine

1.2-litre three-cylinder

Power

75PS

Torque

190Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

5-speed AMT

Price

Rs 8.26 lakh (Nios) / Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (Aura)

  • The Grand i10 Nios And Aura get the same 1.2-litre diesel engine that’s paired to 5-speed manual and AMT. 

  • The Nios is priced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.40 lakh. The second-to-top Sportz Diesel AMT variant demands Rs 61,000 over its manual transmission variant. 

  • The Aura ranges between Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh. 

  • Its diesel automatic variants demand up to Rs 50,000 more than the manual transmission variants. 

Honda Amaze

Engine

1.5-litre 

Power

81PS

Torque

160Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

CVT

Price

Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

  • Honda Amaze is the only car from the manufacturer to get the diesel-automatic combination. 

  • It gets an 81PS 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available with the option of a 5-speed manual. 

  • Prices of the Amaze range between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, and the diesel-CVT variants demand up to Rs 80,000 more than the manual variants. 

Kia Sonet

Engine

1.5-litre 

Power

115PS

Torque

250Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed Torque Converter 

Price

Rs 10.59 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh

  • Kia Sonet is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for 115PS and 250Nm. 

  • The diesel-automatic variants offer 15PS and 10Nm more than the manual variants. 

  • Transmission options include 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. 

  • The Sonet is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh, with its diesel-automatic variants demanding Rs 90,000 premium. 

Mahindra XUV300

Engine

1.5-litre

Power

117PS

Torque

300Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed AMT

Price

Rs 10.62 lakh to Rs 12.55 lakh

  • The XUV300 is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 117PS and 300Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and AMT options. 

  • You get the same manual and AMT options with the petrol engine as well. 

  • The XUV300 is priced between Rs 7.95 lakh and Rs 12.55 lakh. 

  • The diesel-AMT variants demand up to Rs 65,000 over the manual variants. 

Tata Nexon

Engine

1.5-litre

Power

110PS

Torque

260Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed AMT

Price

Rs 9.92 lakh to Rs 12.62 lakh

  • The Nexon is the second sub-compact SUV to offer the diesel-AMT combination. 

  • It gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 110PS and 260Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and AMT. 

  • The Nexon retails between Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh. 

  • The diesel-AMT variants demand Rs 60,000 more than their manual variants. 

Hyundai Verna

Engine

1.5-litre

Power

115PS

Torque

250Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed Torque Converter 

Price

Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 15.19 lakh

  • Hyundai Verna is the only sedan in its segment to offer a diesel-automatic combination. 

  • It gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is rated at 115PS and 250Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. 

  • The price range of Verna starts from Rs 9.10 lakh to Rs 15.19 lakh. 

  • The diesel-automatic variants demand around Rs 1.15 lakh premium over the manual. 

Mahindra Thar

Engine

2.0-litre

Power

130PS

Torque

300Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed Torque Converter

Price

Rs 14.05 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh

  • The new-generation Thar gets a 130PS 2.0-litre diesel engine that is paired to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. 

  • You can have the diesel-AT combo with the hard-top and convertible roof options. 

  • It is priced between Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh. 

  • Its diesel-automatic variants demand a premium of Rs 90,000 over the manual variants. 

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta Diesel Sales Booming Despite Increasing Fuel Prices

Engine

1.5-litre

Power

115PS

Torque

250Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed Torque Converter

Price

Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh

  • The Creta and Verna share the 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the same 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • The price range of Creta is between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh. 

  • The diesel-automatic variants demand up to Rs 1.5 lakh more than the manual variants. 

Kia Seltos

Engine

1.5-litre

Power

115PS

Torque

250Nm

Automatic Gearbox Option

6-speed Torque Converter

Price

Rs 13.79 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh

  • Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, rated at 115PS and 250Nm. 

  • Transmission options include 6-speed manual and automatic. 

  • Prices of the Seltos range between Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh. 

  • The diesel-automatic variants are priced Rs 1 lakh more than the manual variants. 

Tata Harrier / Safari

Engine

2.0-litre

Power

170PS

Torque

350Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed Torque Converter

Price

Rs 16.50 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (Harrier) / Rs 17.25 lakh to RS 21.45 lakh (Safari)

  • The Harrier and Safari both are diesel-powered SUVs, offering 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. 

  • They get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is rated at 170PS and 350Nm. 

  • The price range of Harrier starts from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh, with its diesel-automatic variants demanding Rs 1.25 lakh more. 

  • The Safari is priced between Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh. Its diesel-automatic variants demand Rs 1.25 lakh over the manual variants. 

(All Prices ex-showroom)

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price

Published by
Tarun
  • Tata Harrier
  • Kia Seltos
  • Hyundai Creta
