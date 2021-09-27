This Sporty Volkswagen Taigun In Green Is A Concept We Wish Were Real

Published On Sep 27, 2021 05:30 PM By CarDekho for Volkswagen Taigun

Seems like just a few subtle modifications can make the Taigun more premium and sporty

You can finally buy the Volkswagen Taigun in India, so it’s just a matter of time until some owners start modifying their compact VW SUV. We love the Taigun’s balanced and distinctly European aesthetic, but this new render from the artist behind the Instagram page Alpha Renders takes it up a few notches. Check out the pictures and tell us if it’s the ‘GTI’ variant that this SUV deserves!

The ‘RS’ moniker of this concept might perk up long-standing Volkswagen fans’ ears (‘RS’ and ‘vRS’ badges are for Skodas), but hear us out. The Taigun GT-RS concept is the quintessential ‘sleeper’ -- a quick SUV that doesn’t shout its credentials from rooftops. It’s modified subtly, and the only aftermarket bits on the bodywork are the carbon fibre front splitter and side skirts.

VW’s colour options aren’t all boring (there’s a Wild Cherry Red and Curcuma Yellow), but this concept’s acid green paintwork seems madder and more exciting. This Taigun is stanced, courtesy of lowering springs and oversized rims shod with low-profile tyres and multi-spoke bronze Lexani wheels that look just right on a sporty German SUV.

It’ll take a small fortune of a few lakh rupees to lower a Taigun and give it gigantic wheels, but other tasty exterior mods are much more achievable. The front grille is akin to the standard model, just that the chrome bits are blacked out. That large chrome trim piece on the front bumper is now black, too. With body-colour plastic cladding all around, this Taigun looks significantly more premium.

Although the rear gets no distinctive differences, one thing you can notice is that the ‘Taigun’ lettering and the GT badge are now finished in black to go with the SUV’s sporty character. You can replicate each of these mods using just vinyl wraps or peelable paint instead of paying a premium to get the SUV and trim bits repainted.

The standard VW Taigun comes with a choice of two turbo-petrol engines: a 115PS 1-litre TSI and a 150PS 1.5-litre TSI. We reckon this Taigun GT-RS concept deserves the more powerful TSI engine; you can even have it with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox! The slick-shifting standard 6-speed manual -- offered with both engines -- would be our favourite on a good road. Going by the aftermarket support for VW’s existing lineup, Taigun owners will likely have many modifications and parts to play with.

For now, the factory-fresh Taigun retails between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), spread out between seven variants offered under two broad trim levels: Dynamic Line (Comfortline, Highline, and Topline) and Performance Line (GT and GT Plus). Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof.

As per the carmaker, the Taigun has garnered over 12,000 pre-launch bookings. Getting reliable aftermarket support is likely to be difficult initially, and parts could be pricey. But it’s free to keep staring at this Taigun’s pictures, so let us know in the comments how you like it.

