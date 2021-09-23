Modified On Sep 23, 2021 05:23 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun

Now that the the compact SUV’s prices are out and deliveries underway, let’s see what each Taigun variant has on offer

After debuting in March this year, the Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in India. The compact SUV from the German carmaker is a petrol-only offering with sporty styling and premium features.

Now that the variant-wise features and prices are out, let’s see what’s on offer. But before that, we’ll look at the Taigun’s powertrain options:

Engine Power Torque Transmission Claimed efficiency 1-litre turbo-petrol 115PS 178Nm 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 18.10kmpl/ 16.44kmpl 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 150SP 250Nm 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG 18.47kmpl/ 17.88kmpl

FYI: Volkswagen is offering the Taigun in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, and Reflex Silver.

Volkswagen has slotted the Taigun’s five variants into two broad trims: Dynamic Line and Performance Line. While the former gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the latter comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Let’s take a look at the Dynamic Line variants:

Taigun Comfortline

Price: Rs 10.50 lakh (MT only)

Feature highlights:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

Functional roof rails (black)

16-inch steel wheels

LED taillamps

Front and rear skid plates Dual tone cabin

3D decor on dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Foldable rear bench

Front armrest, sliding with storage Rear AC vents

Power adjustable ORVMs

12V power socket

Manual dimming IRVM

Remote central locking 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speakers

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ESC, ABS, EBD#

Multi-collision brakes

Brake assist

Dual front airbags

Headrests for all 5 passengers

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Front seatbelt reminder

Taigun Highline

Prices: Rs 12.80 lakh (MT) / Rs 14.10 lakh (AT)

Features over the Comfortline variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch Bellemonte alloy wheels

Silver roof rails

Chrome stip on grille

Sharkfin antenna Grey and black decor inserts

Chrome accents on air vents

60:40-split folding rear bench

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray

White ambient lights in dashboard Height adjustable driver’s seat

Power folding ORVMs

Touch climate controls

Cooled glove box

Front USB-C ports x2

Rear USB-C ports x2

Wireless charging pad

Driver side window auto up/down

Paddle shifters (AT only) 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

MyVolkswagen Connect*

Apps (Sygic navigation, Audiobooks, Booking.com, Gaana) Hill start assist (AT only)

Rear parking camera

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

* - Connected car tech features like location tracking, driving telemetry, document reminders, safety alerts.

Taigun Topline

Prices: Rs 14.57 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.91 lakh (AT)

Features over the Highline variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlamps with LED DRLs

17-inch Cassino alloy wheels

3D chrome step grille design

Chrome garnish on door handles and windowline Leather and leatherette upholstery

Glossy and Trama pattern decor inserts Auto headlamps

Cruise control

Ventilated front seats

Rain sensing wipers

Sunroof

Push-button engine start stop 8-inch digital instrument cluster Front side and curtain airbags (total 6)

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure deflation warning

The Topline is the latest entrant in the carmaker’s variant nomenclature, and it’s the range-topping option for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. It gets ventilated front seats and leatherette upholstery for a slightly more premium cabin experience than the top-spec Performance Line variant.

Now let’s look at what’s on offer in the Performance Line variants.

Taigun GT (MT Only)

Price: Rs 15 lakh

Feature highlights:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

LED taillamps

GT branding on grille, front fenders and rear

16-inch Bellemonte alloy wheels

Front and rear silver skid plates

Sharkfin antenna Dual-tone cabin

Leatherette and fabric upholstery with red stitching

Grey or red glossy and carbon pattern decor inserts

60:40-split folding rear bench

Front armrest, sliding with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray

Red ambient lighting Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear AC vents

Power folding ORVMs

Idle engine start/stop

Touch climate controls

Cooled glove box

Front USB-C ports x2

Rear USB-C ports x2

Wireless charging pad 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

MyVolkswagen Connect*

Apps (Sygic navigation, Audiobooks, Booking.com, Gaana)

6 speakers ESC, ABS, EBD#

Multi-collision brakes

Brake assist

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Hill start assist

Rear parking camera with sensors

Headrests for all 5 passengers

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

# - Electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution.

Taigun GT Plus (DSG Only)

Price: Rs 17.50 lakh

Features over the Taigun GT:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Red painted front brake callipers

Dual tone exterior with roof in Carbon Steel Grey

17-inch Manila alloy wheels

3D chrome step grille

Chrome garnish on door handles and windowline Aluminium pedals Auto headlamps

Cruise control

Rain sensing wipers

Sunroof

Push-button engine start stop

Paddle shifters 8-inch digital instrument cluster Front side and curtain airbags (total 6)

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure deflation warning

Check out our first drive review of the Volkswagen Taigun GT variants.

All prices are ex-showroom, India

