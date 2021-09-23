HomeNew CarsNewsHere’s What Each Variant Of The Volkswagen Taigun Has To Offer
Modified On Sep 23, 2021 05:23 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun

Now that the the compact SUV’s prices are out and deliveries underway, let’s see what each Taigun variant has on offer

After debuting in March this year, the Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in India. The compact SUV from the German carmaker is a petrol-only offering with sporty styling and premium features. 

Now that the variant-wise features and prices are out, let’s see what’s on offer. But before that, we’ll look at the Taigun’s powertrain options:

Engine

Power

Torque

Transmission

Claimed efficiency

1-litre turbo-petrol

115PS

178Nm

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

18.10kmpl/ 16.44kmpl

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

150SP

250Nm

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG

18.47kmpl/ 17.88kmpl

FYI: Volkswagen is offering the Taigun in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, and Reflex Silver.

Volkswagen has slotted the Taigun’s five variants into two broad trims: Dynamic Line and Performance Line. While the former gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the latter comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. 

Let’s take a look at the Dynamic Line variants:

Taigun Comfortline

Price: Rs 10.50 lakh (MT only)

Feature highlights:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

  • Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

  • Functional roof rails (black)

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • LED taillamps

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Dual tone cabin

  • 3D decor on dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Foldable rear bench

  • Front armrest, sliding with storage

  • Rear AC vents

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  • 12V power socket

  • Manual dimming IRVM

  • Remote central locking

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 6-speakers

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ESC, ABS, EBD#

  • Multi-collision brakes

  • Brake assist

  • Dual front airbags

  • Headrests for all 5 passengers

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Front seatbelt reminder

# - Electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution.

Taigun Highline

Prices: Rs 12.80 lakh (MT) / Rs 14.10 lakh (AT)

Features over the Comfortline variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch Bellemonte alloy wheels

  • Silver roof rails

  • Chrome stip on grille

  • Sharkfin antenna

  • Grey and black decor inserts

  • Chrome accents on air vents

  • 60:40-split folding rear bench

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Rear parcel tray

  • White ambient lights in dashboard

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Touch climate controls

  • Cooled glove box

  • Front USB-C ports x2

  • Rear USB-C ports x2

  • Wireless charging pad

  • Driver side window auto up/down

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • MyVolkswagen Connect*

  • Apps (Sygic navigation, Audiobooks, Booking.com, Gaana)

  • Hill start assist (AT only)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Front fog lamps

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

* - Connected car tech features like location tracking, driving telemetry, document reminders, safety alerts.

Taigun Topline

Prices: Rs 14.57 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.91 lakh (AT)

Features over the Highline variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlamps with LED DRLs

  • 17-inch Cassino alloy wheels

  • 3D chrome step grille design

  • Chrome garnish on door handles and windowline

  • Leather and leatherette upholstery

  • Glossy and Trama pattern decor inserts

  • Auto headlamps

  • Cruise control

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Sunroof

  • Push-button engine start stop

  • 8-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Front side and curtain airbags (total 6)

  • Hill start assist

  • Tyre pressure deflation warning

The Topline is the latest entrant in the carmaker’s variant nomenclature, and it’s the range-topping option for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. It gets ventilated front seats and leatherette upholstery for a slightly more premium cabin experience than the top-spec Performance Line variant.

Now let’s look at what’s on offer in the Performance Line variants. 

Taigun GT (MT Only)

Price: Rs 15 lakh

Feature highlights:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED taillamps

  • GT branding on grille, front fenders and rear

  • 16-inch Bellemonte alloy wheels

  • Front and rear silver skid plates

  • Sharkfin antenna

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • Leatherette and fabric upholstery with red stitching

  • Grey or red glossy and carbon pattern decor inserts

  • 60:40-split folding rear bench

  • Front armrest, sliding with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Red ambient lighting

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear AC vents

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • Idle engine start/stop

  • Touch climate controls

  • Cooled glove box

  • Front USB-C ports x2

  • Rear USB-C ports x2

  • Wireless charging pad

  • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • MyVolkswagen Connect*

  • Apps (Sygic navigation, Audiobooks, Booking.com, Gaana)

  • 6 speakers

  • ESC, ABS, EBD#

  • Multi-collision brakes

  • Brake assist

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Headrests for all 5 passengers

  • Front fog lamps

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

# - Electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution.

Taigun GT Plus (DSG Only)

Price: Rs 17.50 lakh

Features over the Taigun GT:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlamps with LED DRLs

  • Red painted front brake callipers

  • Dual tone exterior with roof in Carbon Steel Grey

  • 17-inch Manila alloy wheels

  • 3D chrome step grille

  • Chrome garnish on door handles and windowline

  • Aluminium pedals

  • Auto headlamps

  • Cruise control

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Sunroof

  • Push-button engine start stop

  • Paddle shifters

  • 8-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Front side and curtain airbags (total 6)

  • Hill start assist

  • Tyre pressure deflation warning

Check out our first drive review of the Volkswagen Taigun GT variants.

All prices are ex-showroom, India

