Here’s What Each Variant Of The Volkswagen Taigun Has To Offer
Now that the the compact SUV’s prices are out and deliveries underway, let’s see what each Taigun variant has on offer
After debuting in March this year, the Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in India. The compact SUV from the German carmaker is a petrol-only offering with sporty styling and premium features.
Now that the variant-wise features and prices are out, let’s see what’s on offer. But before that, we’ll look at the Taigun’s powertrain options:
|
Engine
|
Power
|
Torque
|
Transmission
|
Claimed efficiency
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
115PS
|
178Nm
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
18.10kmpl/ 16.44kmpl
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
150SP
|
250Nm
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG
|
18.47kmpl/ 17.88kmpl
FYI: Volkswagen is offering the Taigun in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, and Reflex Silver.
Volkswagen has slotted the Taigun’s five variants into two broad trims: Dynamic Line and Performance Line. While the former gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the latter comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.
Let’s take a look at the Dynamic Line variants:
Taigun Comfortline
Price: Rs 10.50 lakh (MT only)
Feature highlights:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
# - Electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution.
Taigun Highline
Prices: Rs 12.80 lakh (MT) / Rs 14.10 lakh (AT)
Features over the Comfortline variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
* - Connected car tech features like location tracking, driving telemetry, document reminders, safety alerts.
Taigun Topline
Prices: Rs 14.57 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.91 lakh (AT)
Features over the Highline variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Topline is the latest entrant in the carmaker’s variant nomenclature, and it’s the range-topping option for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. It gets ventilated front seats and leatherette upholstery for a slightly more premium cabin experience than the top-spec Performance Line variant.
Now let’s look at what’s on offer in the Performance Line variants.
Taigun GT (MT Only)
Price: Rs 15 lakh
Feature highlights:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
# - Electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution.
Taigun GT Plus (DSG Only)
Price: Rs 17.50 lakh
Features over the Taigun GT:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Check out our first drive review of the Volkswagen Taigun GT variants.
All prices are ex-showroom, India
