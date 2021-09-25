Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Whose Variants Offer The Better Value?

Published On Sep 25, 2021 12:13 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun

The smallest margins make the difference between these two very similar compact SUVs

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched in India a few months after its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Both offer the same underpinnings, centered around the MQB A0-IN platform, with the same engine and transmission options. In fact, they are manufactured in the same facility. Nevertheless, they are styled very differently, with a different approach to the variant-wise distribution of features as well. Read on to know which variants of the Taigun and Kushaq offer better value at similar prices.

We’ll start by comparing their specifications:

Dimensions

Taigun Kushaq Length 4221mm 4221mm Width 1760mm 1760mm Height 1612mm 1612mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2651mm

Even though the Volkswagen and Skoda compact SUVs have different exterior designs, their dimensions remain identical.

Engine

The Taigun and Kushaq also get the same powertrains, as detailed below:

Engine Power Torque Transmission 1-litre turbo-petrol 115PS 178Nm 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 150SP 250Nm 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG*

*DSG - Dual clutch automatic

Price Comparison

We will only be comparing the similarly priced variants of both cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Comfortline - Rs 10.50 lakh Active - Rs 10.50 lakh Highline - Rs 12.80 lakh Ambition - Rs 12.80 lakh Highline AT - Rs 14.10 lakh Ambition AT - Rs 14.20 lakh Topline - Rs 14.57 lakh Style - Rs 14.60 lakh GT 1.5 TSI - Rs 15 lakh Topline AT - Rs 15.91 lakh Style AT - Rs 16.20 lakh Style 1.5 TSI - Rs 16.20 lakh GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 17.50 lakh Style 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 18 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Active

Powertrain Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline Skoda Kushaq Active Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh None

Features

Safety Taigun Comfortline Kushaq Active Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes ESC Yes Yes Multi-collision brakes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes (rear) Yes (rear) Remote central locking Yes Yes Exterior Headlights Halogen Halogen LED DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch steelies 16-inch steelies Rear washer and wiper No No Power adjustable ORVMs Yes Yes Interior Upholstery Fabric, dual-tone Fabric, all black Decor inserts 3D section on dashboard Grained and textured Height adjustable driver’s seat No No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents Yes No Front armrest Yes (sliding with storage) Yes (with storage) Rear armrest No No 60:40 split folding rear seats No No Rear parcel tray No No Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen 7-inch touchscreen Speakers 6 6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes Parking Camera No No

Verdict: There is not much separating these two SUVs when it comes to features, and they’re priced the same too. The Taigun, however, has one feature advantage in terms of the rear AC vents, making it a better choice as a family car, especially in our summers. For that reason, we recommend you go for the Taigun Comfortline over the Kushaq Active.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline vs Skoda Kushaq Ambition

Powertrain Taigun Highline Kushaq Ambition Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh None 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 14.20 lakh Rs 10,000 (Kushaq more expensive)

Features

Safety Taigun Highline Kushaq Ambition Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes ESC Yes Yes Hill start assist Yes (AT only) Yes (AT only) Multi-collision brakes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes (rear) Yes (rear) Remote central locking Yes Yes Exterior Headlights Halogen LED LED DRLs Yes Yes Fog lamps Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 16-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Power adjustable ORVMs Yes Yes Power folding ORVMs Yes Yes Interior Upholstery Fabric, dual-tone Fabric, dual-colour centre stripes Decor inserts Satin grey and glossy black Painted insert on dashboard Ambient lighting White (dashboard) White (dashboard, door handles) Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Auto (w/ touch controls) Auto (w/ touch controls) Rear AC vents Yes Yes Front armrest Yes (sliding with storage) Yes (with storage) Rear armrest Yes Yes 60:40 split folding rear seats Yes Yes Rear parcel tray Yes Yes Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10-inch touchscreen Speakers 6 6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Wireless Connected car tech Yes (live location and telemetry) Yes (live location and telemetry) Apps Yes Yes Parking Camera Yes Yes Cruise control Yes Yes USB-C sockets Front x2, Rear x2 Front x2, Rear x2 Paddle shifters (AT only) Yes Yes

Verdict: The Taigun Highline is priced very similarly to the Kushaq Ambition in both the manual and automatic transmission options. Both offer similar levels of comfort and convenience, though the Kushaq gets LED headlights, which not only adds to its premium styling, but is also better for driving at night. Thus, we’d recommend the Kushaq Ambition over the Taigun Highline.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline vs Skoda Kushaq Style

Powertrain Taigun Topline Kushaq Style Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 14.57 lakh Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 3,000 (Taigun more expensive) 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 15.91 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 29,000 (Kushaq more expensive)

Features

Safety Taigun Topline Kushaq Style Airbags 6 6 ABS with EBD Yes Yes ESC Yes Yes Hill start assist Yes Yes Multi-collision brakes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes (rear) Yes (rear) Remote central locking Yes Yes Rain sensing wipers Yes Yes Tyre pressure monitor Yes Yes Exterior Headlights LED LED LED DRLs Yes Yes Fog lamps Yes Yes Wheels 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Power adjustable ORVMs Yes Yes Power folding ORVMs Yes Yes Interior Upholstery Leather+Leatherette Leather+Leatherette Decor inserts Glossy Rave and Trama pattern Painted insert on dashboard Ambient lighting White (dashboard) White (dashboard, door handles) Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Auto (w/ touch controls) Auto (w/ touch controls) Rear AC vents Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes Yes Front armrest Yes (sliding with storage) Yes (with storage) Rear armrest Yes Yes 60:40 split folding rear seats Yes Yes Rear parcel tray Yes Yes Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10-inch touchscreen Digital instrument cluster 8-inch display No Speakers 6 7 (Skoda premium audio) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Wireless Connected car tech Yes (live location and telemetry) Yes (live location and telemetry) Apps Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Parking Camera Yes Yes Cruise control Yes Yes Auto headlamps Yes Yes Push-button start-stop Yes Yes USB-C sockets Front x2, Rear x2 Front x2, Rear x2 Paddle shifters (AT only) Yes Yes Sunroof Yes Yes

Verdict: These are the top variants for the Taigun and Kushaq available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, both with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The manual variants of both are similarly priced but the Kushaq’s automatic option is pricier than that of the Taigun Topline automatic. Both SUVs offer similar feature sets including comforts like ventilated front seats, cruise control, six airbags, a sunroof, and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Kushaq Style, however, gets a more premium audio system with a subwoofer, while the Taigun gets an 8-inch display in the instrument cluster, and it is also more affordable. The Volkswagen Taigun Topline, then, is what we’d pick over the Kushaq Style, as it offers better value for money, especially the automatic option.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG vs Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Powertrain Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG Difference 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DSG Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 50,000

Features

Safety Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG Airbags 6 6 ABS with EBD Yes Yes ESC Yes Yes Hill start assist Yes Yes Multi-collision brakes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes (rear) Yes (rear) Remote central locking Yes Yes Rain sensing wipers Yes Tyre pressure monitor Yes Yes Exterior Headlights LED LED LED DRLs Yes Yes Fog lamps Yes Yes Wheels 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Power adjustable ORVMs Yes Yes Power folding ORVMs Yes Yes Interior Upholstery Fabric+Leatherette Leather+Leatherette Decor inserts Glossy red or grey with carbon pattern Painted insert on dashboard Ambient lighting Red Yes (dashboard, door handles) Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes Aluminium pedals Yes No AC Auto (w/ touch controls) Auto (w/ touch controls) Rear AC vents Yes Yes Ventilated front seats No Yes Front armrest Yes (sliding with storage) Yes (with storage) Rear armrest Yes Yes 60:40 split folding rear seats Yes Yes Rear parcel tray Yes Yes Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10-inch touchscreen Digital instrument cluster 8-inch display No Speakers 6 7 (Skoda premium audio) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Wireless Connected car tech Yes (live location and telemetry) Yes (live location and telemetry) Apps Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Parking Camera Yes Yes Cruise control Yes Yes Auto headlamps Yes Yes Push-button start-stop Yes Yes USB-C sockets Front x2, Rear x2 Front x2, Rear x2 Engine idle stop/start Yes Yes Paddle shifters (AT only) Yes Yes Sunroof Yes Yes

Verdict: The Kushaq’s top-spec option is considerably pricier than that of the Taigun, both with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. However, it does offer ventilated front seats and a premium sound system with a subwoofer for the extra Rs 50,000, features that are not offered in the Taigun GT Plus.

As a Performance Line variant, the Taigun GT Plus boasts visual differences that match its sporty mechanicals, such as red contrast details in the cabin, GT badging on the exterior, red ambient lighting and red front brake callipers. It also gets an 8-inch digital driver’s display over the Kushaq.

The added features of the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG are not worth the premium it charges over the Taigun GT Plus, making the Volkswagen our pick of the two. However, if you prefer an exterior that isn’t as flashy, and need the extra cooling offered by the front seats, you would do well paying the premium for the Skoda.

Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI vs Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI

Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI Rs 15 lakh Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI Rs 16.20 lakh Difference Rs 1.2 lakh (Kushaq more expensive)

While these variants are not comparable due to the significant difference in their prices, they’re certainly worth discussing. Both are offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual. If you only seek the performance, the Taigun GT is the one to go for.

The Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI offers a lot more features since it is based on the top-spec variant for the premium: front side and curtain airbags, automatic LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start-stop, tyre pressure monitor, and cruise control. All of these are worth the premium, making the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI a better value for money offering, if you can afford it.

