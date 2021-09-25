HomeNew CarsNewsVolkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Whose Variants Offer The Better Value?

Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Whose Variants Offer The Better Value?

Published On Sep 25, 2021 12:13 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun

The smallest margins make the difference between these two very similar compact SUVs

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched in India a few months after its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Both offer the same underpinnings, centered around the MQB A0-IN platform, with the same engine and transmission options. In fact, they are manufactured in the same facility. Nevertheless, they are styled very differently, with a different approach to the variant-wise distribution of features as well. Read on to know which variants of the Taigun and Kushaq offer better value at similar prices.

We’ll start by comparing their specifications:

Dimensions

 

Taigun

Kushaq

Length

4221mm

4221mm

Width

1760mm

1760mm

Height

1612mm

1612mm

Wheelbase

2651mm

2651mm

Even though the Volkswagen and Skoda compact SUVs have different exterior designs, their dimensions remain identical. 

Engine

The Taigun and Kushaq also get the same powertrains, as detailed below:

Engine

Power

Torque

Transmission

1-litre turbo-petrol

115PS

178Nm

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

150SP

250Nm

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG*

*DSG - Dual clutch automatic

Price Comparison

We will only be comparing the similarly priced variants of both cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Kushaq

Comfortline - Rs 10.50 lakh

Active - Rs 10.50 lakh

Highline - Rs 12.80 lakh

Ambition - Rs 12.80 lakh

Highline AT - Rs 14.10 lakh

Ambition AT - Rs 14.20 lakh

Topline - Rs 14.57 lakh

Style - Rs 14.60 lakh

GT 1.5 TSI - Rs 15 lakh

  

Topline AT - Rs 15.91 lakh

Style AT - Rs 16.20 lakh
 

Style 1.5 TSI - Rs 16.20 lakh

GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 17.50 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 18 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Active

Powertrain

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline

Skoda Kushaq Active

Difference

1-litre turbo-petrol MT

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 10.50 lakh

None

Features

Safety

Taigun Comfortline

Kushaq Active

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

ESC

Yes

Yes

Multi-collision brakes

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes (rear)

Yes (rear)

Remote central locking

Yes

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlights

Halogen

Halogen

LED DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch steelies

16-inch steelies

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

Power adjustable ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Interior

    

Upholstery

Fabric, dual-tone

Fabric, all black

Decor inserts

3D section on dashboard

Grained and textured

Height adjustable driver’s seat

No

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

Yes

No

Front armrest

Yes (sliding with storage)

Yes (with storage)

Rear armrest

No

No

60:40 split folding rear seats

No

No

Rear parcel tray

No

No

Infotainment

7-inch touchscreen

7-inch touchscreen

Speakers

6

6

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes

Yes

Parking Camera

No

No

Verdict: There is not much separating these two SUVs when it comes to features, and they’re priced the same too. The Taigun, however, has one feature advantage in terms of the rear AC vents, making it a better choice as a family car, especially in our summers. For that reason, we recommend you go for the Taigun Comfortline over the Kushaq Active.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline vs Skoda Kushaq Ambition

Powertrain

Taigun Highline

Kushaq Ambition

Difference

1-litre turbo-petrol MT

Rs 12.80 lakh

Rs 12.80 lakh

None

1-litre turbo-petrol AT

Rs 14.10 lakh

Rs 14.20 lakh

Rs 10,000 (Kushaq more expensive)

Features

Safety

Taigun Highline

Kushaq Ambition

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

ESC

Yes

Yes

Hill start assist

Yes (AT only)

Yes (AT only)

Multi-collision brakes

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes (rear)

Yes (rear)

Remote central locking

Yes

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlights

Halogen

LED

LED DRLs

Yes

Yes

Fog lamps

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

16-inch alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

Yes

Power adjustable ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Power folding ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Interior

    

Upholstery

Fabric, dual-tone

Fabric, dual-colour centre stripes

Decor inserts

Satin grey and glossy black

Painted insert on dashboard

Ambient lighting

White (dashboard)

White (dashboard, door handles)

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Auto (w/ touch controls)

Auto (w/ touch controls)

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Front armrest

Yes (sliding with storage)

Yes (with storage)

Rear armrest

Yes

Yes

60:40 split folding rear seats

Yes

Yes

Rear parcel tray

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

10.1-inch touchscreen

10-inch touchscreen

Speakers

6

6

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless

Wireless

Connected car tech

Yes (live location and telemetry)

Yes (live location and telemetry)

Apps

Yes

Yes

Parking Camera

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

Yes

Yes

USB-C sockets

Front x2, Rear x2

Front x2, Rear x2

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The Taigun Highline is priced very similarly to the Kushaq Ambition in both the manual and automatic transmission options. Both offer similar levels of comfort and convenience, though the Kushaq gets LED headlights, which not only adds to its premium styling, but is also better for driving at night. Thus, we’d recommend the Kushaq Ambition over the Taigun Highline.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline vs Skoda Kushaq Style

Powertrain

Taigun Topline

Kushaq Style

Difference

1-litre turbo-petrol MT

Rs 14.57 lakh

Rs 14.60 lakh

Rs 3,000 (Taigun more expensive)

1-litre turbo-petrol AT

Rs 15.91 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 29,000 (Kushaq more expensive)

Features

Safety

Taigun Topline

Kushaq Style

Airbags

6

6

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

ESC

Yes

Yes

Hill start assist

Yes

Yes

Multi-collision brakes

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes (rear)

Yes (rear)

Remote central locking

Yes

Yes

Rain sensing wipers

Yes

Yes

Tyre pressure monitor

Yes

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlights

LED

LED

LED DRLs

Yes

Yes

Fog lamps

Yes

Yes

Wheels

17-inch alloys

17-inch alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

Yes

Power adjustable ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Power folding ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Interior

    

Upholstery

Leather+Leatherette

Leather+Leatherette

Decor inserts

Glossy Rave and Trama pattern

Painted insert on dashboard

Ambient lighting

White (dashboard)

White (dashboard, door handles)

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Auto (w/ touch controls)

Auto (w/ touch controls)

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Ventilated front seats

Yes

Yes

Front armrest

Yes (sliding with storage)

Yes (with storage)

Rear armrest

Yes

Yes

60:40 split folding rear seats

Yes

Yes

Rear parcel tray

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

10.1-inch touchscreen

10-inch touchscreen

Digital instrument cluster

8-inch display

No

Speakers

6

7 (Skoda premium audio)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless

Wireless

Connected car tech

Yes (live location and telemetry)

Yes (live location and telemetry)

Apps

Yes

Yes

Wireless charging

Yes

Yes

Parking Camera

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

Yes

Yes

Auto headlamps

Yes

Yes

Push-button start-stop

Yes

Yes

USB-C sockets

Front x2, Rear x2

Front x2, Rear x2

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

Yes

Yes

Verdict: These are the top variants for the Taigun and Kushaq available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, both with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The manual variants of both are similarly priced but the Kushaq’s automatic option is pricier than that of the Taigun Topline automatic. Both SUVs offer similar feature sets including comforts like ventilated front seats, cruise control, six airbags, a sunroof, and a tyre pressure monitor. 

Taigun Topline Interior

The Kushaq Style, however, gets a more premium audio system with a subwoofer, while the Taigun gets an 8-inch display in the instrument cluster, and it is also more affordable. The Volkswagen Taigun Topline, then, is what we’d pick over the Kushaq Style, as it offers better value for money, especially the automatic option.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG vs Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Powertrain

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus

Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Difference

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DSG

Rs 17.50 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 50,000

Features

Safety

Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG

Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Airbags

6

6

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

ESC

Yes

Yes

Hill start assist

Yes

Yes

Multi-collision brakes

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes (rear)

Yes (rear)

Remote central locking

Yes

Yes

Rain sensing wipers

Tyre pressure monitor

Yes

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlights

LED

LED

LED DRLs

Yes

Yes

Fog lamps

Yes

Yes

Wheels

17-inch alloys

17-inch alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

Yes

Power adjustable ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Power folding ORVMs

Yes

Yes

Interior

    

Upholstery

Fabric+Leatherette

Leather+Leatherette

Decor inserts

Glossy red or grey with carbon pattern

Painted insert on dashboard

Ambient lighting

Red

Yes (dashboard, door handles)

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

Aluminium pedals

Yes

No

AC

Auto (w/ touch controls)

Auto (w/ touch controls)

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Ventilated front seats

No

Yes

Front armrest

Yes (sliding with storage)

Yes (with storage)

Rear armrest

Yes

Yes

60:40 split folding rear seats

Yes

Yes

Rear parcel tray

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

10.1-inch touchscreen

10-inch touchscreen

Digital instrument cluster

8-inch display

No

Speakers

6

7 (Skoda premium audio)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless

Wireless

Connected car tech

Yes (live location and telemetry)

Yes (live location and telemetry)

Apps

Yes

Yes

Wireless charging

Yes

Yes

Parking Camera

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

Yes

Yes

Auto headlamps

Yes

Yes

Push-button start-stop

Yes

Yes

USB-C sockets

Front x2, Rear x2

Front x2, Rear x2

Engine idle stop/start

Yes

Yes

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The Kushaq’s top-spec option is considerably pricier than that of the Taigun, both with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. However, it does offer ventilated front seats and a premium sound system with a subwoofer for the extra Rs 50,000, features that are not offered in the Taigun GT Plus. 

Taigun GT Plus
Taigun GT Plus Interior

As a Performance Line variant, the Taigun GT Plus boasts visual differences that match its sporty mechanicals, such as red contrast details in the cabin, GT badging on the exterior, red ambient lighting and red front brake callipers. It also gets an 8-inch digital driver’s display over the Kushaq. 

Skoda Kushaq Style
Kushaq Style Interior

The added features of the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG are not worth the premium it charges over the Taigun GT Plus, making the Volkswagen our pick of the two. However, if you prefer an exterior that isn’t as flashy, and need the extra cooling offered by the front seats, you would do well paying the premium for the Skoda.

Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI vs Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI

Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI

Rs 15 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI 

Rs 16.20 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.2 lakh (Kushaq more expensive)

While these variants are not comparable due to the significant difference in their prices, they’re certainly worth discussing. Both are offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual. If you only seek the performance, the Taigun GT is the one to go for.

The Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI offers a lot more features since it is based on the top-spec variant for the premium: front side and curtain airbags, automatic LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start-stop, tyre pressure monitor, and cruise control. All of these are worth the premium, making the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI a better value for money offering, if you can afford it.

