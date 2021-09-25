Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Whose Variants Offer The Better Value?
Published On Sep 25, 2021 12:13 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Taigun
The smallest margins make the difference between these two very similar compact SUVs
The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched in India a few months after its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Both offer the same underpinnings, centered around the MQB A0-IN platform, with the same engine and transmission options. In fact, they are manufactured in the same facility. Nevertheless, they are styled very differently, with a different approach to the variant-wise distribution of features as well. Read on to know which variants of the Taigun and Kushaq offer better value at similar prices.
We’ll start by comparing their specifications:
Dimensions
|
Taigun
|
Kushaq
|
Length
|
4221mm
|
4221mm
|
Width
|
1760mm
|
1760mm
|
Height
|
1612mm
|
1612mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2651mm
|
2651mm
Even though the Volkswagen and Skoda compact SUVs have different exterior designs, their dimensions remain identical.
Engine
The Taigun and Kushaq also get the same powertrains, as detailed below:
|
Engine
|
Power
|
Torque
|
Transmission
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
115PS
|
178Nm
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
150SP
|
250Nm
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG*
*DSG - Dual clutch automatic
Price Comparison
We will only be comparing the similarly priced variants of both cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Comfortline - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Active - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Highline - Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Ambition - Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Highline AT - Rs 14.10 lakh
|
Ambition AT - Rs 14.20 lakh
|
Topline - Rs 14.57 lakh
|
Style - Rs 14.60 lakh
|
GT 1.5 TSI - Rs 15 lakh
|
Topline AT - Rs 15.91 lakh
|
Style AT - Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Style 1.5 TSI - Rs 16.20 lakh
|
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 17.50 lakh
|
Style 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 18 lakh
Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Active
|
Powertrain
|
Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline
|
Skoda Kushaq Active
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
None
Features
|
Safety
|
Taigun Comfortline
|
Kushaq Active
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ESC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Multi-collision brakes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes (rear)
|
Yes (rear)
|
Remote central locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlights
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch steelies
|
16-inch steelies
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
Power adjustable ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Upholstery
|
Fabric, dual-tone
|
Fabric, all black
|
Decor inserts
|
3D section on dashboard
|
Grained and textured
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
No
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding with storage)
|
Yes (with storage)
|
Rear armrest
|
No
|
No
|
60:40 split folding rear seats
|
No
|
No
|
Rear parcel tray
|
No
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
7-inch touchscreen
|
7-inch touchscreen
|
Speakers
|
6
|
6
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking Camera
|
No
|
No
Verdict: There is not much separating these two SUVs when it comes to features, and they’re priced the same too. The Taigun, however, has one feature advantage in terms of the rear AC vents, making it a better choice as a family car, especially in our summers. For that reason, we recommend you go for the Taigun Comfortline over the Kushaq Active.
Volkswagen Taigun Highline vs Skoda Kushaq Ambition
|
Powertrain
|
Taigun Highline
|
Kushaq Ambition
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
None
|
1-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Rs 14.10 lakh
|
Rs 14.20 lakh
|
Rs 10,000 (Kushaq more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Taigun Highline
|
Kushaq Ambition
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ESC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill start assist
|
Yes (AT only)
|
Yes (AT only)
|
Multi-collision brakes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes (rear)
|
Yes (rear)
|
Remote central locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlights
|
Halogen
|
LED
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
16-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power adjustable ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power folding ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Upholstery
|
Fabric, dual-tone
|
Fabric, dual-colour centre stripes
|
Decor inserts
|
Satin grey and glossy black
|
Painted insert on dashboard
|
Ambient lighting
|
White (dashboard)
|
White (dashboard, door handles)
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto (w/ touch controls)
|
Auto (w/ touch controls)
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding with storage)
|
Yes (with storage)
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split folding rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parcel tray
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
10.1-inch touchscreen
|
10-inch touchscreen
|
Speakers
|
6
|
6
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Wireless
|
Wireless
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (live location and telemetry)
|
Yes (live location and telemetry)
|
Apps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
USB-C sockets
|
Front x2, Rear x2
|
Front x2, Rear x2
|
Paddle shifters (AT only)
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The Taigun Highline is priced very similarly to the Kushaq Ambition in both the manual and automatic transmission options. Both offer similar levels of comfort and convenience, though the Kushaq gets LED headlights, which not only adds to its premium styling, but is also better for driving at night. Thus, we’d recommend the Kushaq Ambition over the Taigun Highline.
Volkswagen Taigun Topline vs Skoda Kushaq Style
|
Powertrain
|
Taigun Topline
|
Kushaq Style
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
Rs 14.57 lakh
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 3,000 (Taigun more expensive)
|
1-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Rs 15.91 lakh
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 29,000 (Kushaq more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Taigun Topline
|
Kushaq Style
|
Airbags
|
6
|
6
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ESC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill start assist
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Multi-collision brakes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes (rear)
|
Yes (rear)
|
Remote central locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain sensing wipers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tyre pressure monitor
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlights
|
LED
|
LED
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
17-inch alloys
|
17-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power adjustable ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power folding ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Upholstery
|
Leather+Leatherette
|
Leather+Leatherette
|
Decor inserts
|
Glossy Rave and Trama pattern
|
Painted insert on dashboard
|
Ambient lighting
|
White (dashboard)
|
White (dashboard, door handles)
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto (w/ touch controls)
|
Auto (w/ touch controls)
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Ventilated front seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding with storage)
|
Yes (with storage)
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split folding rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parcel tray
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
10.1-inch touchscreen
|
10-inch touchscreen
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
8-inch display
|
No
|
Speakers
|
6
|
7 (Skoda premium audio)
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Wireless
|
Wireless
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (live location and telemetry)
|
Yes (live location and telemetry)
|
Apps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start-stop
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
USB-C sockets
|
Front x2, Rear x2
|
Front x2, Rear x2
|
Paddle shifters (AT only)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: These are the top variants for the Taigun and Kushaq available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, both with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The manual variants of both are similarly priced but the Kushaq’s automatic option is pricier than that of the Taigun Topline automatic. Both SUVs offer similar feature sets including comforts like ventilated front seats, cruise control, six airbags, a sunroof, and a tyre pressure monitor.
The Kushaq Style, however, gets a more premium audio system with a subwoofer, while the Taigun gets an 8-inch display in the instrument cluster, and it is also more affordable. The Volkswagen Taigun Topline, then, is what we’d pick over the Kushaq Style, as it offers better value for money, especially the automatic option.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG vs Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Powertrain
|
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus
|
Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DSG
|
Rs 17.50 lakh
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
Features
|
Safety
|
Taigun GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG
|
Airbags
|
6
|
6
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ESC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill start assist
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Multi-collision brakes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes (rear)
|
Yes (rear)
|
Remote central locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain sensing wipers
|
Yes
|
Tyre pressure monitor
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlights
|
LED
|
LED
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
17-inch alloys
|
17-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power adjustable ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power folding ORVMs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Upholstery
|
Fabric+Leatherette
|
Leather+Leatherette
|
Decor inserts
|
Glossy red or grey with carbon pattern
|
Painted insert on dashboard
|
Ambient lighting
|
Red
|
Yes (dashboard, door handles)
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Aluminium pedals
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Auto (w/ touch controls)
|
Auto (w/ touch controls)
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Ventilated front seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding with storage)
|
Yes (with storage)
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split folding rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parcel tray
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
10.1-inch touchscreen
|
10-inch touchscreen
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
8-inch display
|
No
|
Speakers
|
6
|
7 (Skoda premium audio)
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Wireless
|
Wireless
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (live location and telemetry)
|
Yes (live location and telemetry)
|
Apps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start-stop
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
USB-C sockets
|
Front x2, Rear x2
|
Front x2, Rear x2
|
Engine idle stop/start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Paddle shifters (AT only)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The Kushaq’s top-spec option is considerably pricier than that of the Taigun, both with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. However, it does offer ventilated front seats and a premium sound system with a subwoofer for the extra Rs 50,000, features that are not offered in the Taigun GT Plus.
As a Performance Line variant, the Taigun GT Plus boasts visual differences that match its sporty mechanicals, such as red contrast details in the cabin, GT badging on the exterior, red ambient lighting and red front brake callipers. It also gets an 8-inch digital driver’s display over the Kushaq.
The added features of the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI DSG are not worth the premium it charges over the Taigun GT Plus, making the Volkswagen our pick of the two. However, if you prefer an exterior that isn’t as flashy, and need the extra cooling offered by the front seats, you would do well paying the premium for the Skoda.
Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI vs Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI
|
Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.2 lakh (Kushaq more expensive)
While these variants are not comparable due to the significant difference in their prices, they’re certainly worth discussing. Both are offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual. If you only seek the performance, the Taigun GT is the one to go for.
The Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI offers a lot more features since it is based on the top-spec variant for the premium: front side and curtain airbags, automatic LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start-stop, tyre pressure monitor, and cruise control. All of these are worth the premium, making the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI a better value for money offering, if you can afford it.
0 out of 0 found this helpful