Maruti Fronx Vs Baleno 

Modified On Jan 13, 2023 06:27 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback, but the new model sports characteristics of its own

Maruti unveiled the new Baleno-based SUV as the Fronx at Auto Expo 2023. Despite being pretty much the same underneath, they are different. Here are the seven key differences between the Fronx and the Baleno.

One Looks Like A SUV; The Other Is A Hatchback

Maruti Fronx looks like a mini Grand Vitara, at least from the front. The front profile looks bold and prominent with the thick DRLs, chrome strip and mesh grille. The low-set headlamp design looks unique while the cladding on the bumper gives it mildly rugged aesthetics.

The Baleno’s front end looks completely different with its proportionately smaller nose. There is no body cladding or skid plate either, which are typical crossover elements.

Switch to the side profile of the Fronx and you’re seeing squared body cladding over the wheel arches, roof rails and thick cladding on the lower part of the door. Now imagine it without those things and you will have something that looks a lot like the Baleno. That sloped roofline gives both the Fronx and the Baleno a sporty stance, only negated by their India-suited ground clearance.

The rear is perhaps the Fronx’s best-looking side. It just looks more upmarket and carries that SUV touch too. It’s the first Maruti car to get connected tail lamps which are further complemented by the small fang-styled elements. The rear bumper looks massive with a prominent skid plate and the body cladding strip surrounding it.

Familiar Interiors

The cabin of the Fronx is inspired by two of its Nexa siblings. The layout and feature set is nearly identical to that of the Baleno but the burgundy and dark grey interior theme is borrowed from the Grand Vitara.

Meanwhile, the Baleno sports a blue and light grey theme for the cabin. With that, the dashboard applique on the Baleno seamlessly flows end-to-end while the Fronx tries to copy the Grand Vitara with separated sloping elements.

The Fronx Is Slightly Bigger

Dimensions Fronx Baleno Difference Length 3,995mm 3,990mm +5mm Width 1,765mm 1,745mm +20mm Height 1,550mm 1,500mm +50mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,520mm -

The Fronx is slightly bigger than the Baleno but not in a way that would translate to more cabin space and legroom. The extra millimetres are because of beefier bumpers, cladded wheel arches, roof rails and possibly a slightly increased ground clearance. Both of them are based on the HEARTECT platform with no change to the wheelbase.

Fronx Gets A Turbo!

Specs Fronx Baleno Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 90PS 100PS 90PS Torque 113Nm 148Nm 113Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

The Fronx and Baleno share the 90PS 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT. Maruti has also brought back the1-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine for the Fronx, now with mild-hybrid tech and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Any Feature Differences?

Common Features Fronx Baleno Auto LED headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

9-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Engine push start-stop button

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

360-degree camera

Up to six airbags

ESP

Hill hold assist Wireless charger -

As you can see, the Fronx borrows the entire feature list from the Baleno but additionally offers a wireless charging pad. Both of them are equipped as per their price ranges.

Costlier Than The Baleno?

We’re expecting the Maruti Fronx to be priced from around Rs 8 lakh, possibly commanding a lakh over the Baleno’s corresponding 1.2-litre petrol variants. With the 1-litre BoosterJet variants, the Fronx is expected to touch Rs 12 lakh in the top automatic variant. For reference, the Baleno ranges from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

A Different Set Of Rivals

The Fronx offers an interesting middle ground between hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs, as a potential rival to offerings from both segments. It will likely first be seen as an alternative to stablemates Baleno and Brezza. It can also be seen as an alternative to subcompact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

On the other hand, the Baleno is strictly seen as a hatchback and rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz. It can also be considered as a step up from the likes of the Maruti Swift and Citroen C3.