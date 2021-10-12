HomeNew CarsNewsThis Diwali, Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars
English | हिंदी

This Diwali, Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars

Published On Oct 12, 2021 05:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

  • 10498 Views
  • Write a comment

The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000

  • Mahindra is offering the Alturas G4 with the maximum savings of up to Rs 81,500.

  • The Bolero gets least benefits of up to Rs 3,000.

  • Discounts of up to Rs 44,000 are available on the XUV300.

  • All offers are valid until the end of October.

Mahindra’s latest SUV, the XUV700, has managed to pull many heads toward itself both with its design as well as its price. However, being a new model, it (along with a couple others) misses out on the discounts that Mahindra is offering in October.

So, if you were planning to buy a Mahindra car this Diwali, here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

KUV100 NXT

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 38,055

Exchange Bonus

--

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 41,055

  • Mahindra is offering the KUV100 NXT with discounts of up to Rs 41,055. However, it doesn’t get any exchange bonus this October.

  • It is priced from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Bolero

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 3,000

  • The Bolero gets just a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

  • Mahindra retails the SUV between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 13,320

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 22,320

  • The Scorpio gets offers of up to Rs 22,320, excluding a cash discount.

  • Its next-gen model is expected to go on sale early next year.

  • Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.62 lakh.

XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,000

  • You can grab benefits of up to Rs 44,000 on the XUV300 this October.

  • The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 11,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 81,500

  • The Alturas G4 is being offered with savings of up to Rs 81,500 this month.

  • Mahindra has priced the SUV from Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

--

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,200

Additional Offers

--

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,200

  • Mahindra’s MPV gets total discounts of up to Rs 25,200, but misses out on an exchange bonus and additional offers.

  • The Marazzo is priced between Rs 12.42 lakh and Rs 14.57 lakh.

Note: The benefits may vary depending on your chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom

Read More on : Alturas G4 diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Alturas G4

Read Full News
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra Marazzo
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Big Saving !!
Save upto 11% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
View Used Mahindra Alturas G4 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience