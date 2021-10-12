This Diwali, Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars

Published On Oct 12, 2021 05:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000

Mahindra is offering the Alturas G4 with the maximum savings of up to Rs 81,500.

The Bolero gets least benefits of up to Rs 3,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 44,000 are available on the XUV300.

All offers are valid until the end of October.

Mahindra’s latest SUV, the XUV700, has managed to pull many heads toward itself both with its design as well as its price. However, being a new model, it (along with a couple others) misses out on the discounts that Mahindra is offering in October.

So, if you were planning to buy a Mahindra car this Diwali, here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus -- Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,055

Mahindra is offering the KUV100 NXT with discounts of up to Rs 41,055. However, it doesn’t get any exchange bonus this October.

It is priced from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3,000

The Bolero gets just a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Mahindra retails the SUV between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 13,320 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,320

The Scorpio gets offers of up to Rs 22,320, excluding a cash discount.

Its next-gen model is expected to go on sale early next year.

Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.62 lakh.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

You can grab benefits of up to Rs 44,000 on the XUV300 this October.

The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

The Alturas G4 is being offered with savings of up to Rs 81,500 this month.

Mahindra has priced the SUV from Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus -- Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Additional Offers -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,200

Mahindra’s MPV gets total discounts of up to Rs 25,200, but misses out on an exchange bonus and additional offers.

The Marazzo is priced between Rs 12.42 lakh and Rs 14.57 lakh.

Note: The benefits may vary depending on your chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom

