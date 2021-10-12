This Diwali, Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars
Published On Oct 12, 2021 05:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4
The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also get additional offers of up to Rs 20,000
-
Mahindra is offering the Alturas G4 with the maximum savings of up to Rs 81,500.
-
The Bolero gets least benefits of up to Rs 3,000.
-
Discounts of up to Rs 44,000 are available on the XUV300.
-
All offers are valid until the end of October.
Mahindra’s latest SUV, the XUV700, has managed to pull many heads toward itself both with its design as well as its price. However, being a new model, it (along with a couple others) misses out on the discounts that Mahindra is offering in October.
So, if you were planning to buy a Mahindra car this Diwali, here’s a look at the model-wise offers:
KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Bonus
|
--
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 41,055
-
Mahindra is offering the KUV100 NXT with discounts of up to Rs 41,055. However, it doesn’t get any exchange bonus this October.
-
It is priced from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.
Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 3,000
-
The Bolero gets just a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.
-
Mahindra retails the SUV between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh.
Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 13,320
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 22,320
-
The Scorpio gets offers of up to Rs 22,320, excluding a cash discount.
-
Its next-gen model is expected to go on sale early next year.
-
Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.62 lakh.
XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 44,000
-
You can grab benefits of up to Rs 44,000 on the XUV300 this October.
-
The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.
Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 81,500
-
The Alturas G4 is being offered with savings of up to Rs 81,500 this month.
-
Mahindra has priced the SUV from Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh.
Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
--
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Additional Offers
|
--
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,200
-
Mahindra’s MPV gets total discounts of up to Rs 25,200, but misses out on an exchange bonus and additional offers.
-
The Marazzo is priced between Rs 12.42 lakh and Rs 14.57 lakh.
Note: The benefits may vary depending on your chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
All prices ex-showroom
