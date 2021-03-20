These Were The 10 Best Selling Utility Vehicles From April 2020 To February 2021

Published On Mar 20, 2021 12:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Half of the models in the list are from the most affordable SUV segment in India

As if 2019 wasn’t enough in terms of low sales, 2020 witnessed the entire automotive industry come to a standstill for a brief period. However, the market started faring better with the ease-up in restrictions. Utility vehicles combined have the largest market share and here are the top 10 most bought UVs in the period of April 2020 to February 2021. Take a look:

Rank Model Sales Units 1 Hyundai Creta 107,395 2 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 83,361 3 Hyundai Venue 82,250 4 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 79,268 5 Kia Seltos 78,616 6 Kia Sonet 55,219 7 Mahindra Bolero Power Plus 50,752 8 Tata Nexon 38,919 9 Renault Triber 36,823 10 Mahindra XUV300 33,378

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in March 2020 and has stated that the SUV has been bought by over 1.21 lakh customers, helping it grab the top spot. The Creta was the only model in the list whose sales crossed the lakh figure in the given period. It also happens to be the most expensive model in this list.

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was launched in February 2020 and the carmaker managed to ship over 83,000 units of the SUV from April 2020 to February 2021.

Close on the heels of Maruti’s sub-4m SUV is another model from the same segment, the Hyundai Venue with cumulative sales of over 82,000 units.

One of the two MPVs in the list, the Maruti Ertiga, clocked in sales of more than 79,000 units between April 2020 and February 2021.

The SUV duo from Kia Motors bagged sales of nearly 1.34 lakh in the given time frame, out of which 78,616 units belonged to the Seltos.

Mahindra’s Bolero has remained one of its best-selling vehicles and that is evident from the number of units sold from April 2020 to February 2021 as it was one of the models in the list to cross the 50,000 units mark.

Tata introduced the refreshed Nexon in January 2020 and managed to ship close to 39,000 units in the said period.

With total sales of nearly 37,000 units, the Renault Triber is the only other MPV to feature in the list alongside the Maruti Ertiga.

The Mahindra XUV300 took the last spot on the table with a cumulative sales figure of over 33,000 units from April 2020 to February 2021.

Final Takeaway

The above table consists of as many as eight SUVs, with five from the sub-4m segment, indicating the rising demand of these body type vehicles. With more SUVs expected to enter the Indian market, these numbers are sure to go up in the upcoming years.

