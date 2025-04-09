2025 Kia Seltos New Base HTE (O) Variant Explained In Images

The HTE(O) variant has been introduced as the new base variant in the Seltos’ lineup as part of its 2025 model-year update.

The Kia Seltos had earlier received a 2025 Model year update, which included three new variants in its lineup, including a new base variant called HTE(O). The new entry-level variant gets both petrol and diesel engine options and is priced from Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Let’s take a closer look at this new Seltos variant in a couple of real-life images.

Front

The Kia Seltos gets seven monotone colour options for its new base variant, and the one we’ve got hands on is finished in the Intense Red hue. It has a familiar front design with an aggressive grille and silver inserts (higher models get chrome).

This variant does not get LED headlights like the higher-spec models and has halogen projector headlights instead, alongside LED DRLs. It also gets a silver skid plate below. This being a base model, the foglamps are conspicuous by their absence.

Side

Coming to the sides, you can see body coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM) and door handles as well as black body cladding continuing over the wheel arches. It gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers. Moving up the variant range will get you alloy wheels and chrome door handles.

Rear

At the rear, it gets connected LED taillights with the Kia lettering placed in the middle and a shark fin antenna overhead. There’s a roof spoiler-mounted stop lamp, and the Seltos badging is placed on the lower left bottom part of the tailgate. A thick silver skid plate can also be seen, like in the front.

Interior

Inside, the Kia Seltos HTE(O) gets an all black cabin theme with a white roof and silver garnishing on the dashboard and door handles.

This variant has fabric upholstery, while in the higher-spec, you can also get leatherette.

It gets a four-spoke steering wheel with controls for the infotainment and multi-info display. You get a front centre armrest and two cupholders behind the gear lever. One of the major changes with this model year update has been the addition of the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display right from the base variant, meaning one doesn’t have to go aftermarket.

You can find all four windows and central locking control buttons on the driver-side door and manual adjustment levers adjacent to the outside rear view mirrors on the inside.

Comfort has also been well taken care of by the Korean carmaker by including seat height adjustments for the driver seat, while on the other hand, the rear windows also get sunshades for added rear-passenger comfort. This is an impressive feature to find, especially in a base variant, and is a rare sight in other cars. The rear occupants can also make use of the rear AC vents as well as the charging ports and a usable storage space below it.

Features And Safety

The Kia Seltos HTE(O), despite being the entry-level variant, brings an impressive set of features, the highlights of which are an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a semi-digital driver’s display with a 4-inch colour MID, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC with rear vents, all four power windows and a 6-speaker sound system.

Its safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes and a rear parking camera.

The Kia Seltos in its fully loaded variant gets an array of modern features, including dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, dual-zone auto AC, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. Safety is also taken up a notch with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS).

Powertrain

The Kia Seltos in its HTE(O) variant gets the choice of two powertrain options, both of which are paired with a manual gearbox. The details are given below.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT - manual transmission

If you want the turbo-petrol engine or an automatic transmission with the abovementioned engine options, you would have to opt for a higher variant.

Price And Rivals

The new Kia Seltos HTE(O) is priced at Rs 11.13 lakh for the petrol option and Rs 12.71 lakh for the diesel. The overall price range of the Kia Seltos is between Rs 11.13 lakh and Rs 20.51 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, pan-India).

It rivals the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Image Source

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.