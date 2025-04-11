2025 Kia Seltos: New HTE (O) vs Top X-Line Variants Compared In Pictures

While the base HTE(O) variant comes with a choice of multiple vibrant colour options, the top X Line variant gets two hues, including the Matte Graphite colour exclusive to it.

Kia has introduced a new base variant for the Kia Seltos - HTE(O) - as part of the 2025 model year update. This new variant makes several features more accessible to buyers, and despite being the entry-level trim, it's well-equipped for its price point. The X-Line, on the other hand, continues to be the top-spec variant, offering a fully loaded package with all the premium features. We’ve compared both these variants using real-life images, giving you a clear idea of what each offers in terms of design, features, and specifications.

Front

The front design of the Kia Seltos HTE(O) is quite basic. It comes with halogen projector headlights placed below the indicators and has a simple grille. It misses out on fog lights.

On the other hand, the X-Line variant looks more premium with LED headlights that are placed above the indicators. The DRLs also extend into the grille, and this variant also comes with LED fog lights. It also has a matte finished grille with piano black surrounds and a blacked out skid plate, unlike the silver one in the base model.

Side

From the side, the HTE(O) rides on 16-inch steel wheels with covers and has basic body-coloured door handles. The outside side view mirrors (ORVMs) are manually adjustable, and the indicator is placed on the fender.

Meanwhile, the X-Line comes with larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) are glossy black, electrically adjustable, and have integrated turn indicators. It also has roof rails, which give it a more SUV-like look and are missing in the HTE(O).

Rear

The rear looks a little similar, with few changes. Both variants come with connected LED tail lamps, however, the base model gets a silver skid plate, while the same in the X-Line is finished in black. It also gets an exclusive X-line badging on the tailgate.

Colours

The Seltos’ base HTE(O) variant gets seven monotone colour options with many vibrant hues while the X Line gets two black hues only out of which one matte option is exclusive to it.

Variant Colour Options HTE (O) Clear White

Gravity Grey

Aurora Black

Imperial Blue

Pewter Olive

Intense Red

Sparkling Silver X Line Aurora Black

Matte Graphite

Interior

Inside the cabin, the interiors of the two variants feel completely different. The HTE(O) has a functional layout with fabric seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, silver door handles, and a small 4.2-inch multi-info display paired with a semi-digital instrument cluster. This new base variant now also comes with an 8-inch infotainment display, which means buyers don’t have to go aftermarket.

The X-Line, however, feels more luxurious, where its cabin is finished in black with sage green upholstery.

For added contrast, there is also orange stitching and the front headrests have X-Line embossed on it. The huge panoramic sunroof also lets in more light, while the headliner is finished in black. The Seltos X-Line, obviously being the top model, comes with even more features, which is what we will be talking about next.

Features & Safety

Apart from the semi-digital instrument cluster and 8-inch infotainment display, the Kia Seltos HTE(O) is equipped with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, manual AC with rear vents, and all four power windows. For safety, it gets features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes and a rear parking camera. It must be mentioned that Kia has got all corners covered for a base variant with the Seltos HTE (O).

On top of all these features, the fully loaded Seltos X Line variant comes with features like dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, dual-zone auto AC, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seatsand an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. Passenger safety is also enhanced with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS).

Powertrain

The Kia Seltos has three engine options; however, not all the variants get all three.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT- Manual transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission, iMT - Intelligent manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

The base HTE(O) variant has the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed manual only, while the top X Line variant gets the turbo petrol-DCT and diesel-automatic combination only.

Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos has a price difference of about Rs 9.3 lakh between the base and the top model.

Kia Seltos HTE(O) Kia Seltos X Line Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 12.71 lakh Rs 20.51 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

It rivals the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt and MG Astor.

