The Tata Punch Has Already Sold Over 32,000 Units

Published On Feb 25, 2022 04:53 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The smallest Tata SUV could become one of the carmaker’s best-selling models

Punch was launched in mid-October 2021 and has been well-received.

It was among the top-ten monthly best sellers twice in the last four months.

Punch is the second Tata model to be offered with custom feature packs to add to its variants.

It is a petrol-only offering with the choice of manual and AMT options.

The Punch is currently priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Punch sub-compact SUV is Tata’s newest and smallest SUV. With no direct rivals and pricing similar to hatchbacks, the Punch has enjoyed a fair bit of market popularity since its launch in October 2021 and the numbers prove it.

According to Tata, the carmaker has already recorded over 32,000 sales for the Punch. It crossed the 10,000 monthly sales mark twice in the last four months. The micro-SUV was among the top six selling SUVs in India for the third quarter of FY2022, ahead of many established models in the SUV space.

The Punch is the second Tata to be offered with custom packs that can be added to variants for a personalised experience, with additional accessories to choose from. It is offered in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The feature list includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, cruise control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is currently available with a new Kaziranga Edition as well on the top variant.

The Punch is a petrol-only offering, with its 1.2-litre engine making 86PS/113Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT. Its prices were hiked in January and it now ranges from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Punch does not have any direct rivals but competes against similarly priced hatchbacks and sub-4m SUVs.

