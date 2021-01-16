The New 2021 Skoda Superb Launched In India, Starts At Rs 31.99 Lakh

Modified On Jan 16, 2021 12:16 PM By Rohit for Skoda Superb

The sedan now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The facelifted Superb was launched in late-May 2020.

Skoda now offers a wireless charger and virtual cockpit as standard.

The Superb gets no mechanical update and comes with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The prices of both the variants -- SportLine and Laurin & Klement -- have gone up uniformly by Rs 2 lakh.

It has been less than a year since the facelifted Skoda Superb was launched in India. The carmaker has now updated the sedan with new features and minor tweaks to the cabin. The Superb is still available in two variants: SportLine and Laurin & Klement, albeit with a uniform price increase of Rs 2 lakh.

Let’s first take a look at the prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SportLine Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 31.99 lakh +Rs 2 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 32.99 lakh Rs 34.99 lakh +Rs 2 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom

The Superb now features adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs and follow-me-home function and LED indicators as standard. It also packs an updated 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-built navigation, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice commands, and new ‘Type-C’ USB ports.













The carmaker has equipped the Superb with a virtual cockpit system and wireless charger as standard. Its top-spec variant Laurin & Klement now gets a 360-degree camera coupled with park assist and a two-spoke steering wheel with the variant name inscribed on it. The base-spec SportLine, on the other hand, gets a three-spoke steering wheel.

These additions aside, the sedan retains features like the three-zone climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, cruise control, and panoramic sunroof. Safety is taken care of by eight airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill brake assist, hill hold control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Skoda has not made any mechanical change to the Superb. The sedan continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 190PS and 320Nm. It can be had only with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox.

The updated Skoda Superb has just one rival in the form of the Toyota Camry Hybrid that’s priced at Rs 39.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

