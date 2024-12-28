All
Car News That Mattered This Week (December 23-27): Autobrands Merger, Details About Cars At Bharat Mobility Expo, And More

Published On Dec 28, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika

Apart from the merger announcement by three Japanese automakers, Maruti’s upcoming electric SUV was also spied ahead of January 2025 debut

Weekly wrap up

2024 has drawn to a close, but not without giving us important automotive updates, even in its final week. The week was marked with the merger announcement from three Japanese automobile giants, and confirmation about India’s First Solar-powered EV to be showcased at Expo. We also spied Maruti’s EV with the important safety feature. 

Let’s have a look at the highlights of the week:

Nissan, Honda, And Mitsubishi Merger

Nissan, Honda, And Mitsubishi Set To Join Forces, Will Merge By 2025

The three major Japanese automakers entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with plans to form a joint entity in the mid of next year. The merger is expected to strengthen their global position and create substantial value. A public listing is also anticipated in the near future, marking a new chapter for the three automakers.

Vayve Mobility's Solar Car At Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Vayve Eva

India’s first solar car, the Vavye Eva, is set to make another appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which could be production ready till then. The pre-launch bookings of this all-electric quadricycle will begin soon.  

Maruti e Vitara ADAS Spied

Maruti e Vitara Spied Again Ahead Of January 2025 Debut, ADAS Confirmed

The first all-electric offering from Maurti, the e Vitara, was spied recently giving us a sneak peak of its cabin and revealing a new safety feature. The e Vitara will be the first Maruti offering in AIndia to get this safety feature.

MG Cyberster India-spec Details Revealed 

MG Cyberster

MG’s fourth EV, the Cyberster, was teased again ahead of its launch next year. We received some details about its power figures, confirming it to be the fastest MG Roadster.

Mercedes At Mobility Expo

Mercedes at mobility Expo

Mercedes-Benz will showcase six key models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo including BEVs, a concept, AMGs, and a Maybach.

