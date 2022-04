The Kia Carens’ Introductory Pricing Has Come To An End

Published On Apr 05, 2022 01:26 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

Prices of the carmaker’s remaining three models have been hiked as well

The Carens is now priced from Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh.

Kia has increased prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 30,000.

It’s now priced between Rs 7.15 lakh and Rs 13.79 lakh.

Prices of the Seltos hiked by up to Rs 36,000.

Kia now retails it from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh.

The Carnival has received a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000.

Back in February 2022, Kia launched its newest three-row MPV, the Carens, with its prices ranging between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The carmaker has now increased prices of the Carens and its other models as well.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise price list of all models:

Carens

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre MT Premium Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.6 lakh +Rs 60,000 Prestige Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.7 lakh +Rs 70,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol MT Premium Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.2 lakh +Rs 20,000 Prestige Rs 12 lakh Rs 12.4 lakh +Rs 40,000 Prestige Plus Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 13.9 lakh +Rs 40,000 Luxury Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.3 lakh +Rs 30,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 16.55 lakh +Rs 35,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 16.6 lakh +Rs 40,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Prestige Plus Rs 14.6 lakh Rs 14.8 lakh +Rs 20,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.45 lakh +Rs 45,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.5 lakh +Rs 50,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre MT Premium Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.4 lakh +Rs 40,000 Prestige Rs 12 lakh Rs 12.6 lakh +Rs 60,000 Prestige Plus Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 14.1 lakh +Rs 60,000 Luxury Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.5 lakh +Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh +Rs 55,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 16.8 lakh +Rs 60,000 1.5-litre AT Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.65 lakh +Rs 65,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.7 lakh +Rs 70,000

Prices of the Carens have been increased by up to Rs 70,000.

Unlike earlier, when the Luxury Plus 6- and 7-seater variants were priced equally, they are now Rs 5,000 apart.

Sonet

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre HTE Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 7.15 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh +Rs 26,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT HTK+ Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.79 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX+ Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 12.55 lakh +Rs 10,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT HTX Rs 11.09 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.79 lakh +Rs 30,000 GTX+ Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh +Rs 10,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 24,000 HTK Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ Rs 10.09 lakh Rs 10.35 lakh +Rs 26,000 HTX Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX AT Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX AT Anniversary Edition Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX+ Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh No change GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh No change GTX+ AT Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh +Rs 10,000

Kia has hiked prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 30,000 while sparing the top-spec GTX+ MT variants.

The Sonet recently got a couple of new features and colour updates.

Seltos

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre HTE Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh +Rs 24,000 HTK Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTK+ Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh +Rs 36,000 HTK+ iMT Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh +Rs 36,000 HTX Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 14.15 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX CVT Rs 14.85 lakh Rs 15.15 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol GTX (O) Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 15.85 lakh +Rs 30,000 GTX+ Rs 16.85 lakh Rs 16.95 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 17.05 lakh Rs 17.15 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ DCT Dual Tone Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 18.05 lakh +Rs 20,000 X-Line DCT Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.15 lakh +Rs 26,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh +Rs 34,000 HTK Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTK+ Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ iMT (new) – Rs 13.99 lakh – HTK+ AT Rs 14.25 lakh Discontinued – HTX Rs 15.05 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh +Rs 24,000 HTX AT (new) – Rs 16.29 lakh – HTX+ Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh +Rs 30,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh +Rs 30,000 GTX+ AT Rs 17.95 lakh Rs 18.15 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh +Rs 20,000 X-Line AT Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh +Rs 26,000

Prices of the Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 36,000.

Kia recently introduced two new mid-spec variants in the SUV’s diesel lineup: HTK+ iMT and HTX AT.

It has discontinued the mid-spec HTK+ AT variant which was priced at Rs 14.25 lakh.

The carmaker recently introduced the MY22 Seltos with better standard safety features and a couple of feature and colour updates.

Carnival

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Premium 7-seater Rs 25.49 lakh Discontinued – Prestige 6-seater Rs 29.49 lakh Rs 29.99 lakh +Rs 50,000 Prestige 7-seater Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 30.49 lakh +Rs 50,000 Limousine 7-seater Rs 32.49 lakh Rs 32.99 lakh +Rs 50,000 Limousine Plus 7-seater Rs 34.49 lakh Rs 34.99 lakh +Rs 50,000

Kia has carried on with its variant slashing spree for the Carnival and has now discontinued the earlier base-spec Premium 7-seater trim.

All other variants get a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

