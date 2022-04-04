Kia Seltos Gets MY22 Update, Feature Upgrades Includes Four Airbags As Standard

Modified On Apr 04, 2022 05:11 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The Seltos also gets two new monotone shades from the Carens and a new dual-tone paint option

Kia offers the SUV in two broad trims: HT Line (HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+) and GT Line [GTX (O) and GTX+].

Its diesel-powered HTK+ and HTX variants now get iMT (clutchless manual) and AT options.

Six airbags now available from HTX+ trim onwards.

Features such as electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and brake assist are now offered as standard.

Paddle shifters now available from the HTX CVT and AT variants onwards.

It still gets the same selection of one diesel and two petrol engines as before.

Now priced between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia has launched the MY22 Seltos with a flurry of updates. The compact SUV gets two new automatic variants, colour revisions, and even safety upgrades. Let’s check each of them in detail:

New Variants

The carmaker essentially offers the SUV in two broad trims: HT Line (HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+) and GT Line [GTX (O) and GTX+]. It has introduced the petrol-powered Seltos’ iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox in a new mid-spec HTK+ trim. It slots in between the HTK+ MT and HTX MT variants.

Kia is now also offering the 6-speed automatic transmission in a more affordable second-to-top HTX trim (in the HT Line). Until now, it was limited to the SUV’s top-spec GTX+ and X-Line trims.

Safety Upgrades

With the MY22 update, the Seltos now comes with four airbags (front+side) as standard. Additionally, the HTX+ and GTX (O) trims now get six airbags (front+side+curtain). Prior to this upgrade, Kia offered these side and curtain airbags only on the top-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants.

Features such as electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), and brake assist (BA) are now being offered as standard. Previously, these were available from the HTX trim onwards.

The petrol-powered HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants get rear disc brakes as well. Until now, this feature was offered on the same variants but in diesel guise. Along with this, Kia has also equipped the SUV with a tyre pressure monitoring system from its base variants which was previously available from the HTX trim onwards.

Features And Cosmetic Updates

Paddle shifters, thus far limited to the top-spec GTX+ and X-Line (AT/DCT) trims, can now be had on the HTX CVT and AT variants as well. The said trims also have a drive mode selector that has now been introduced on the HTX CVT and AT variants.

Other revisions include the SOS button now finished in red on the IRVM (inside rearview mirror), the Kia UVO button being updated with the new ‘Connect’ name, and redesigned 16-inch wheel covers.

The X-Line variants now sport an ‘X-Line’ embossing on the headrests. Kia also says it has revised the suspension tuning of the Seltos.

Another important update comes in the form of a revision in the exterior shades of the SUV. Kia has axed two monotone colours (Intelligency Blue and Steel Silver) and three dual-tone paint options (Steel Silver with orange roof, Punch Orange with white roof, and Glacier White Pearl with orange roof). The two monotone shades have been replaced with the Carens’ Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver options while there’s a new dual-tone shade: Granite Grey with black roof.

These changes aside, the Seltos is still available with the same petrol and diesel engines as before. Here’s a look at its engine-gearbox combo on offer:

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT (new), 6-speed AT

Kia has priced the Seltos from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.

