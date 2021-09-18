The 2021 Force Gurkha Might Remind You Of The Older Model, But It Is A Whole New Beast: Top 20 Images

Published On Sep 18, 2021 11:00 AM By Dhruv for Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha is a true-blue SUV that not only has 4x4, but manual locking differentials on both axles to conquer terrains

The new-gen Force Gurkha has been coming for a long time. We first saw it at the 2020 Auto Expo, and a year-and-a-half later, it has finally been revealed in its series-production form. This purpose-built off-roader from Force Motors is unlike any other vehicle sold in India, and its closest rivals are the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Maruti Jimny. Take a detailed look at the Gurkha in the images below:

The Indian G-Wagon!

The Gurkha has undergone a significant update but stays true to its G-Wagon-like design. The upright bonnet and windscreen, boxy proportions, and high ground clearance are elements brought forward from the previous-gen Gurkha, accentuating its similarities with the Mercedes G-Wagon, especially circular shape of the headlamps with the ring of LEDs on its periphery.

You might be surprised to know that despite the similarities in design between the old and the new Gurkha, the new Gurkha doesn’t share even a single body panel with the older car!.

Looks ready to head into battle

A new lick of paint and LED lights might give you the impression that the Gurkha has become a more modern offering, but don’t be fooled. Force offers the Gurkha with off-road tyres, a snorkel, a roof rack and you can even spec it with accessories like a windscreen bar to protect the front glass area. The snorkel is standard fitment and is part of the reason why the Gurkha has a 700mm water wading capacity. What you cannot see in this picture are the manual locking differentials on each axle. All this makes the new Gurkha, just like the previous-gen model, the right SUV to take the path never taken before.

The Gurkha also gets a 205mm ground clearance (from rear differential), a 35-degree approach angle, a 25-degree breakover angle and a 25-degree departure angle.

Cabin is improved, but still utilitarian

The Gurkha was never a vehicle that would appeal to those looking for a premium cabin experience. It was a bare-bones package that was supposed to get the job done, and only offered what was needed to do so. The new Gurkha follows the same lines with hard plastics all around the interior, and the design still looks old. However, Force has added some everyday features to the cabin to make your everyday drive better.

New features make life a little easier

Force knows that even in the great outdoors, people want a tad bit of convenience, and that is why we now find a bunch of new features onboard. There is a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. You also get a tyre pressure monitoring system and power windows. The instrument cluster of the Gurkha remains analogue, but with an updated design and added functionality.

4WD and more!

Like the previous-gen Gurkha, the new model gets standard 4x4, low-range mode, and even manual locking differentials on both axles, so it can tackle extreme terrains without breaking a sweat. That said, Force has not only changed the design of the gear levers to look more upmarket, but has also made them more optimal as the shorter levers translate to lesser throw.

4-seater only

Unlike the previous-gen car, the Gurkha now only seat four passengers. Previously, rear passengers got two-seater jump seats, for a total capacity of six people. You now get two forward-facing captain seats in the rear that frees up a lot more room for storing cargo, apparent with the 500 litres of boot space. However, the rear passengers still miss out on a three-point seat belt, and have to make do with a lap belt.

Less power

The Gurkha is being offered with a 2.6-litre diesel engine that makes 91PS and 250Nm, and drives all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Prior to April 2020, Force also used to offer a 2.2-litre diesel mill putting out 140PS and 321Nm, but that engine hasn’t transitioned into the BS6 era.

A lot has changed

While the 2021 Gurkha still bears quite a resemblance to the previous-gen car, there are a lot of changes that one might miss. The platform underpinning the Gurkha is new, and is a bit longer and narrower than the older car, though the height and wheelbase remain unchanged. And as we mentioned before, all the body panels on the Gurkha are new.

The second-row glass area has also been reworked. Previously, Force fitted two different glass sections in this region, but it is now one big panoramic unit.

Colours galore!











The Gurkha will be available in five different colours, and it goes without saying that these new shades stand out, more so in case of the brighter colours like orange, white and red. The green and grey, while looking comparatively subdued, still make quite an impression due to the overall quality of the paint.

Go-anywhere look

The Gurkha’s tailgate opens sideways just like on the Thar. It also gets an externally placed towing hook, so that it's easier to attach ropes in difficult conditions. The roof rack and the step ladder seen in the picture here are official accessories of the Gurkha, and really give it a go-anywhere look.